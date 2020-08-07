Former Clinton aide targets Kim Kardashian with BOYCOTT calls as Kanye West accused of running spoiler campaign

A former aide to Bill Clinton has called for a boycott against Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian after a questionable interview which prompted suggestions that the rapper is running a spoiler campaign against Joe Biden.

While West has insisted his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election is real, the rapper’s intentions and mental well-being have been consistently questioned by the media and critics – and a fresh (and rather bizarre) interview with Forbes has given extra fodder to his detractors.

Asked by the magazine whether reports were true that GOP strategists are working behind the scenes to help his campaign hurt Biden’s, West responded, through text, that he is “walking” for president, rather than “running.” He then clarified he is “walking...to win.”

Told by the interviewer that he cannot make enough state ballots to win the needed electoral votes and that a write-in campaign, which West has suggested will be his main focus, is not feasible, the rapper simply replied, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

The strange comments prompted former Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart to call for a boycott against the businesses of West’s wife Kim Kardashian as a way to get back at the rapper for trying to “help” Donald Trump.

If Kanye wants to help Trump, “let’s hit them in the pocketbook,” Lockhart tweeted on Friday, advising people to boycott “all Kardashian products.”

“No show, no perfume, no other s**t they sell. Reduce them to the infomercial crowd,” he added.

Simple idea of the morning. If Kayne wants to run to help @realDonaldTrump let’s hit them in the pocketbook. Boycott all Khardashian products. That includes all of them. No show, no perfume, no other shit they sell. Reduce them to the infomercial crowd Trump will soon be joining — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 7, 2020

The only other 'proof' that West is running a spoiler campaign is his continuing relationship with the Trump administration. In the interview, he said he is set to meet with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, supposedly to discuss the post Covid-19 curriculum in schools and his own intention to open a school in the coming months.

While targeting a candidate’s wife does not seem like the most socially acceptable way to deal in politics, Lockhart apparently didn’t see any issue with it.

“For those who argue this is not a Kardashian issue—you don’t understand their business model. It is completely based on staying in the public eye. Kanye is an important part of that. Ignore them and the empire crumbles,” he added in another tweet.

While West did not explicitly say he was running as a mole for Trump and clarified later that his “goal is to win,” many of the president’s critics have run with the idea.

THE GOAL IS TO WIN — ye (@kanyewest) August 7, 2020

Thousands of others also flocked to Twitter to slam both West and his wife.

Lots of (legitimate) sympathy for Kanye over his mental and emotional health in recent days.But he’s still trying to help the most anti-black, anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim president of our lifetimes and he shouldn’t be given a pass on that. Shame on him and everyone enabling him. https://t.co/r7WortQO9v — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 7, 2020

An astonishing amount of this carnage is Donald J. Trump’s legacy. Anyone who doesn’t vote or votes for a spoiler like Kanye West rather than for Biden in this election will have blood on their hands. https://t.co/PZnpjWUoqV — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 7, 2020

Raise your hand if you will boycott all Kanye and Kardashian products to protest Kanye’s willingness to act as a spoiler in the 2020 election ✋ — A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) August 7, 2020

Anonymous sources within West’s campaign have reportedly told ABC News that he is looking to provide a “positive choice” for black Americans against Biden in 2020, but he knows he needs a “miracle” to win and this campaign could be a test run for a 2024 effort. West made it onto another state ballot in Colorado on Thursday.

Trump has denied having anything to do with West’s campaign, but has spoken positively about him.

“I like Kanye very much,” he told reporters this week. “No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We'll have to see what happens.”

