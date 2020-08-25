 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kanye West’s chances of becoming president drop, as he’s barred from yet another ballot

25 Aug, 2020 16:42
Rapper and aspiring presidential candidate Kanye West has been barred from the ballot in Missouri after the state government warned he lacked the required number of signatures to make it into November’s voting contest.

West lacked the requisite number of signatures to appear on Missouri’s presidential ballot, according to a notarized letter from the Missouri secretary of state published on Tuesday. The “certificate of insufficiency” indicated “there were an insufficient number of valid signatures submitted for qualification” to the November 3 election.

The letter suggested he did not meet the requirements to run as an independent candidate in the state. Of the 10,000 required signatures, West had just 6,557, the missive claimed. West has been running into a similar problem in multiple states, from West Virginia to Illinois.
The rapper’s candidacy has been held up by both parties as a scheme to siphon votes from the other. While West was at one point a Trump supporter, his views appear to have changed.

