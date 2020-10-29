 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Girl Scouts cave to Twitter rage mob after daring to congratulate Amy Coney Barrett as fifth female US Supreme Court justice

29 Oct, 2020 01:25
Girl Scouts cave to Twitter rage mob after daring to congratulate Amy Coney Barrett as fifth female US Supreme Court justice
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Tim Shaffer / Girl Scouts handout;  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
The Girl Scouts triggered outrage among leftists for congratulating newly confirmed US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Under pressure, the org quickly retracted the message, in turn drawing the ire of conservatives.

The official US Girl Scouts Twitter account posted the congratulatory message on Wednesday in a now-deleted tweet, the day after Barrett was sworn in as Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The message featured pictures of all five women who have been appointed to the nation's highest court.

As innocuous as it might have seemed for a girls group to celebrate a historic accomplishment by a woman, the message was met with disgust among critics on Twitter. “It guts me to see you do this,” said Pam Keith, a Democrat House candidate in Florida. “It feels like a deep and personal betrayal.”

Writer Gennifer Hutchison agreed: “Barrett's views run counter to everything the Girl Scouts I know and love stand for. This is a terrible message to send to the girls.” Hutchison was among many former Girl Scouts who suggested that Barrett's life runs contrary to the group's law, which speaks of being fair, honest, friendly, helpful, considerate, courageous and strong.

Amid a wave of fury and indignation on social media, the Scouts followed up with another missive hours after the initial post explaining that it had removed the offending tweet after it was “quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement” which it insisted “was not our intent.”

Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.

Media adviser Alex Leo took the criticism a step further, questioning Barrett's judicial qualifications. “I'm a former Brownie and Girls Scout, and this is pure trash,” Leo said. “Feminism does not mean celebrating unqualified hacks pushed into positions of power by corrupt idiots.”

Other reactions were even more unhinged, suggesting that Barrett is out to kill girls. “This isn't about partisanship,” said Democrat activist Kendall Brown. “It's about what Amy Coney Barrett's place will mean on the court for millions of Girl Scouts – namely, losing our rights and having our lives jeopardized.” Vice magazine writer Jelisa Castrodale quipped: “Some fun new badges for the Amy Coney Barrett era will be 'Diagnosing your dad's respiratory ailments,' 'making a coffin you can eat,' and 'remembering women's rights.'”

Few angry observers called specifically for a boycott of Girl Scouts cookies, but several said they won't be eating the product themselves, and some suggested alternatives, such as homemade thin mints. Writer and podcast host Wynter Mitchell said the congratulatory note about Barrett confirmed her suspicions that the group is “who I thought you were. Don't come to my door!”

The Girl Scouts also deleted a separate tweet saying that the acknowledgment of Barrett's accomplishment wasn't political. “We are here to lift up girls and women,” the group said. “If you would like to debate partisan politics, keep scrolling.”

That message clearly fell on deaf ears. The Girl Scouts has had past brushes with controversy from an increasingly polarized US electorate. A 2018 post on the group's website acknowledging the former members who had been elected to Congress, including Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley, prompted conservative columnist Jane Chastain to call for a boycott of Girl Scouts cookies.

Anti-abortion activists launched boycott movements in 2014 and 2016, citing alleged connections between the Girl Scouts and abortion supporters.

The latest controversy showed there was virtually no way to address Barrett's confirmation without angering someone, further proven by the heated reaction from those right-of-center to the Scouts’ decision to pull down the congratulatory tweet.

“Should’ve left it up. You should never cave to these leftist commie Karens that wanna speak to the manager of Girl Scouts,”said one netizen.

