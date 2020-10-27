‘It’s too late to use the mails’: Former Attorney General Eric Holder temporarily CENSORED by Twitter for urging in-person voting

Eric Holder, attorney general under Barack Obama, had a tweet flagged by Twitter that encouraged people to “plan” their vote and cast doubt on the reliability of the “deliberately crippled Postal Service” and Supreme Court.

“It’s too late to use the mails,” Holder tweeted on Tuesday. “Given Supreme Court rulings I urge everyone to now vote in person; early vote or use drop boxes.”

Holder did not specify the “rulings” he meant, but he was likely referring to disputes in multiple states about the deadline for mail-in ballots. A court ruling on Monday handed a defeat to Democrats in Wisconsin, saying mail-in ballots could only be counted if they are received by the day of the election.

Holder warned people to “protect” their health, but alluded to Democratic claims that the Supreme Court and the “deliberately crippled Postal Service” are trying to strip people of their right to vote.

“Protect your health but don’t let the Court and the deliberately crippled Postal Service deprive you of your most precious civil right. Plan your vote,” he tweeted.

The message was flagged by the social media platform and now comes with a warning: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”

Viewers needed to click “view” on the tweet to read it, and another addition from Twitter provided a link showing “how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

In a follow up tweet, Holder changed his wording and said he “strongly suggests” people vote in person. This tweet was not flagged and the warning on the earlier tweet has been removed.

Similar to Wisconsin, Republicans in Pennsylvania asked the high court to reconsider a decision that allows mail-in ballots to be counted if they arrive up to three days after Election Day. With a 4-4 decision last week, the extension stands, but Republicans are pushing for the Supreme Court to hear the case. The decision could potentially change with the newly-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett now confirmed in her position. Both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are swing states.

Supporters of Holder’s message questioned Twitter’s original decision, while more conservative users have used it as an example of why social media censorship, which President Donald Trump has fallen victim to multiple times including for tweets on mail-voting, doesn’t work.

“It’s crazy that the social media companies are making these decisions without the benefit--or constraint--of any regulatory framework. The integrity of our elections shouldn't turn on the grace of private corporations,” Jameel Jaffer, former ACLU legal deputy director, tweeted.

