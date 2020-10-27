Never-Trumper Ana Navarro mocked for shaming third-party voters, after saying she’d write in her MOTHER on 2016 ballot

After blaming Americans who didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton for the confirmation of a new conservative Supreme Court justice, commentator Ana Navarro was reminded she had vowed to write in her own mother’s name on the 2016 ballot.

“If you’re mad Amy Coney Barrett was just rammed through to replace RBG, then you better get off your duff and vote,” Navarro tweeted late on Monday following the senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“To those who voted for Jill Stein or the pot-smoker from New Mexico, or wrote-in, “Mickey Mouse...congrats on your new SCOTUS Justice!” she added, referring to libertarian Gary Johnson as the “pot-smoker.”

If you’re mad #AmyConeyBarrett was just rammed through to replace RBG, then you better get off your duff and vote. Elections have consequences. To those who voted for Jill Stein or the pot-smoker from New Mexico, or wrote-in, “Mickey Mouse...congrats on your new SCOTUS Justice! — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 27, 2020

Navarro was repeating a popular talking point among both anti-Trump conservatives, like herself, and Democratic Party-supporting liberals, that third party and write-in voters were responsible for Clinton’s loss in 2016 and should have coalesced around the failed candidate.

However, ‘The View’ co-host was quickly taken down a peg by a swarm of social media commenters, who were eager to remind her that in 2016 Navarro herself vowed to write in her mother’s name, instead of voting for Clinton.

Changed her tune pic.twitter.com/zOdfglvo8q — The artist formerly known as Scotland for Bernie (@scotland4bernie) October 27, 2020

Not only did Navarro pledge her vote to her own mother several times on Twitter, she also said it on air on CNN’s ‘New Day’ show.

In a heated debate with a Trump supporter, Ana Navarro says she is writing in her mom on Election Day https://t.co/RanOZJ2nCrpic.twitter.com/KYwZvKryzR — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 27, 2016

Others said Navarro went too far with her shaming of non-Clinton voters. “Next you'll blame voters for the death of RBG,” quipped former Senate candidate Sema Hernandez.

Next you'll blame voters for the death of RBG.Blaming voters for voting instead of blaming the systemic oppression of the outdated electoral college needs to fucking stop. — Ms. Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) October 27, 2020

Some simply mocked Navarro, saying she convinced them to vote for Clinton (or her mom) in 2020.

Alright you convinced me I'm voting for Hillary for sure this time — 🎃👻 borat voice my wife 👻🎃 (@TheEpicDept) October 27, 2020

I think ill just write in Ana Navarro’s @ananavarro mom this time 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Donna Martin Graduates 💿📟📼 (@DonnaMgraduates) October 27, 2020

Despite commenters piling on the host for supposed hypocrisy, as the election neared, Navarro said she would ultimately vote for Clinton, to try and secure her position in Florida, which Donald Trump ended up winning nevertheless.

