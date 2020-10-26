'I was born for that': Hillary Clinton says she'd handle Covid-19 better, but Trump & Russian media 'stole' election from her

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is claiming Trump “basically stole the election" from her four years after her loss, a statement that is earning her plenty of ridicule on social media.

In an interview with journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast for the New York Times Opinions network released on Monday, Clinton spoke about losing in 2016 because of a “disinformation campaign” run by then-Republican candidate Donald Trump and “Russian media." She even claimed the election was “stolen” from her.

“I think that Trump and a lot of the people around him know that his victory was not on the up and up. They had an extensive campaign to suppress black voters. We now know much more about that than we did,” the former secretary of state said.

Also on rt.com ‘F**k Sleepy Joe!’ Rapper Lil Pump records VIDEO endorsing Trump & blasting Biden’s tax plan

She also blamed third party voters who handed Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein historic results for their parties and claimed they were “boosted” by “Russian media.”

“They had third party candidates boosted, particularly by Russian media. And the lies and ridiculous stories made up about me were meant to either keep you at home, or drive you third party if they couldn’t get you to vote for Trump,” she said.

Trump, she said, holds a presidency that has an “air of illegitimacy,” something she has said many times over the past four years.

She now drives Trump and Republicans “crazy” because “I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from.”

Hillary tells @karaswisher "So there is an air of illegitimacy that surrounds Trump’s presidency, and that just infuriates them....Because I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from." https://t.co/NovSU9xxyo — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 26, 2020

Though she claimed in the interview that the 2016 election is “front and center in people’s psyches,” many have been mocking her own obsession with the loss and seeming need to delegitimize Trump’s victory.

“I love that she's going to spend the rest of her days feeling this way and never ever get to be president. Is that petty? Sure,” podcaster Noam Blum tweeted in response.

I love that she's going to spend the rest of her days feeling this way and never ever get to be president. Is that petty? Sure. Just call me Tom. https://t.co/OEStcYMWoc — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 26, 2020

“Hillary Clinton didn't have the 2016 election ‘stolen from her.’ She lost it by 80 electoral votes,” radio host JD Sharp wrote.

“Democrats still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election,” commentator Tim Pool added.

Hillary says the election was "stolen" because she really and truly believes that Americans OWED her that power. https://t.co/fERoDPEzUR — Maggie McNeill (@Maggie_McNeill) October 26, 2020

"basically stole an election from"This is delusional. https://t.co/wX6fMIUKWR — RBe (@RBPundit) October 26, 2020

In the same podcast interview, Clinton also claimed Trump’s presidency makes her “sick" and that she would have handled the Covid-19 pandemic better because she was “born for that.”

.@HillaryClinton: There’s “no doubnt” I would have handled Covid better than @realDonaldTrump “I was born for that" pic.twitter.com/3kUu02KIBc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2020

Though she won the popular vote in 2016, Clinton lost the electoral college by 77 votes, with Trump scoring 304 votes over her 227.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!