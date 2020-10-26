 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘F**k Sleepy Joe!’ Rapper Lil Pump records VIDEO endorsing Trump & blasting Biden’s tax plan

26 Oct, 2020 07:33
Get short URL
‘F**k Sleepy Joe!’ Rapper Lil Pump records VIDEO endorsing Trump & blasting Biden’s tax plan
Lil Pump. © Social media.
Rapper Lil Pump has backed the ‘Trump 2020’ message in an emotional, profanity-laden video, while seemingly taking issue with Joe Biden’s plan to increase some of the tax rates if elected president.

The 20-year-old hip hop star, who released his second studio album, ‘Harverd Dropout’, last year, made his endorsement in a short clip posted on social media.

“What I gotta say is ‘Trump 2020’, b***h!” the artist said is an expletive-ridden tirade. He referred to Biden as ‘Sleepy Joe’ – a nickname for the former vice president coined by Trump.

“F**k, I look like paying an extra 33 [percent] in taxes for Biden,” Lil Pump said, apparently referring to Biden’s supposed campaign promise to raise some of the tax rates.

Lil Pump was less keen on the incumbent president in the past, as he tweeted“F**K DONALD TRUMP” in November 2016 when Trump won the election. 

Rapper 50 Cent caused a stir last week when he tweeted about his displeasure with Biden’s purported tax plan and wrote, “vote for Trump.” Responding to criticism, he said “I don’t want to be 20cent,” and that he has “never liked” Trump.

Also on rt.com ‘I had to remind him that he was a BLACK PERSON’: Chelsea Handler WHITESPLAINS blackness to 50 Cent after rapper backed Trump

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies