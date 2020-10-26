'He couldn't remember my name': Trump mocks Biden for confusing him with George Bush, accuses media of ‘covering up’ incident

Donald Trump has ridiculed Democratic challenger Joe Biden for apparently confusing him with former President George Bush during a virtual media event and accused journalists of helping “cover” for him.

“Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name,” Trump tweeted on Monday morning. The president also accused “The Fake News Cartel” of being in cahoots with the Democrats and “working overtime” to cover the incident up.

Biden made the gaffe during Sunday’s online ‘I Will Vote’ concert. “What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, um… George, um…” Biden said with his wife Jill sitting beside him and somewhat awkwardly looking at the camera.

Trump’s response instantly drew its own criticism, as many recalled times when he himself has mixed up the names of various high profile people.

“Tim Apple has entered the chat,”quipped one commenter, referring to the president famously calling Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple”.

Biden is not alone when it comes to mistaking Trump for former president Bush. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has referred to the sitting president as “Bush” on a number of occasions in recent years.

