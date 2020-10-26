‘Four more years of George’: Biden mistakes Trump for Bush during campaign event (VIDEO)

Former US Vice President Joe Biden appeared, awkwardly, to have mistaken his rival Donald Trump for George Bush as he delivered an address to his supporters over the weekend.

Speaking at the ‘I Will Vote’ concert on Sunday, Biden touched upon the importance of the upcoming presidential vote on November 3. He then stumbled, seemingly forgetting Trump’s name.

“The character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, um… George, um…” Biden said as he appeared seated next to his wife Jill.

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

“If Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world,” Biden said, finishing the sentence after a brief pause.

The Trump campaign quickly spotted Biden’s mistake and posted a clip of it on its social media account.

In 1988, Biden sought the Democratic Party nomination to run against 41st President George H.W. Bush, but he was forced to drop out of the race due to plagiarism allegations. Bush’s son, George W. Bush, served as the 43rd president between 2001 and 2009. So who knows which one of them was on the tip of Biden’s tongue?

Biden has been repeatedly plagued by misspeaking or seemingly forgetting words, which prompted his opponents to question his mental fitness to hold the highest office in the country. Multiple ‘blooper reels’ from Biden’s speeches have been circulating online.

Also on rt.com 'I want to see them dancing when they're four years older': Biden's latest gaffe with young girls elicits cringe-fest on Twitter

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!