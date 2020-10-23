Biden called out for ‘lying’ that Republican Congress obstructed criminal justice reforms under Obama

Presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed at the final debate with Donald Trump that the Democrats couldn’t pass criminal justice reform as the GOP controlled Congress, prompting online posters to point out it wasn’t the case.

President Trump took a jab at his electoral challenger during the Thursday debate, asking, “Why didn’t you get [criminal justice reform] done? … You know why, Joe? Because you’re all talk and no action.”

Biden was quick to defend the former Democratic administration’s supposed inaction on the issue, saying he and former president Barack Obama’s “had a Republican Congress,” which hindered any reform.

As the two major US parties regularly obstruct each other’s agenda, the politician may well have had a point. However, Biden’s remarks were far from accurate – and many commenters online were quick to spell it out.

Not only did Congress go Republican for only the last two years of the Obama-Biden administration, but, during its first two years, Democrats had a super-majority, dominating both the House and the Senate.

Online users were understandably giddy to point out such an obvious falsehood, and called Biden a liar. “Anyone with access to Google knows that’s a lie,” tweeted Republican House candidate Kimberly Klacik.

#JoeBiden lied tonight when he said he couldn't get anything done because he had a Republican Congress. That's not true. For the 1st 2 years he and Obama had a full Dem Congress. That's how they got Obamacare done in a cram down. Then two years later WE said no more. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 23, 2020

I just came on to “like” all of the comments laughing at Biden insisting there was a #RepublicanCongress holding back criminal justice reform during Obama’s Administration.Anyone with access to Google knows that’s a lie. #Debate2020 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 23, 2020

Biden says he had a Republican congress. False. Obama had a Democrat congress until 2010. They had a super majority for the first part of the Obama’s first year until special elections. Absolutely lie. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020

Furthermore, some commenters felt Biden’s remarks undermined his core campaign message of being a moderate, able to govern shoulder to shoulder with Republicans. “Joe Biden just told you he can’t work across the aisle,”wrote conservative political commentator Steven Crowder.

47 years on the job and one of his core messages is being able to get things done by working together and he just said he couldn’t get it done with a Republican Congress... — Jovon (@IamJovonW) October 23, 2020

Biden supporters, however, thought he “stunned” Trump with what was a “correct response,” pointing out that Republicans were “hell bent” on stopping the Democrats’ agenda.

President Trump visibly stunned just now when Biden correctly responds the reason why the Obama admin couldn’t pass criminal justice reform was because McConnell blocked measure: “A Republican Congress.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 23, 2020

“We had a Republican Congress,” Joe Biden said tonight as to why he and Obama couldn’t do more.I woulda added, “... and b/c the foundation of this country was built on the oppression of Black ppl, they were hell bent on making sure a Black President would never be successful.” — Natasha Chandel (@Natasha_Chandel) October 23, 2020

