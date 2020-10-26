"Four more years of... George" Bush or Lopez? Liberals and conservatives clash over who Biden referred to in suspected gaffe

Liberal pundits and Joe Biden supporters are explaining that the former vice president seemingly saying he was running against George W. Bush was actually him referring to comedian host George Lopez, but critics are not convinced.

During a virtual event on Sunday, Biden referred to “four more years of George,” leading many, including President Donald Trump, to accuse the Democrat of forgetting who exactly he was running against as he was seemingly referring to either former President George W. Bush or his father, who was president from 1989 to 1993.

“The character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, um… George, um…” Biden said in a clip that has been widely shared.

Since comedian George Lopez, a vocal Trump critic, hosted the event, many have taken to calling accusations against Biden fake news, saying the comedian was who the former vice president was referring to.

“1.1 million views and a Fox story based on the premise that Biden was confusing Trump with George Bush. He was talking to George Lopez,” Washington Post journalist Dave Weigel tweeted.

1.1 million views and a Fox story based on the premise that Biden was confusing Trump with George Bush. He was talking to George Lopez. (Clip in next tweet) pic.twitter.com/Y0poyu0ejS — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) October 26, 2020

“Lie after lie after lie after lie,” CNN’s Jake Tapper added when sharing Weigel’s tweet.

Liberal pundit Keith Olermann even encouraged people to “report” the “doctored” video.

Don’t forget to report the tweet below, under harmful/intending to suppress voting.The video has been doctored by this scumbag from the Trump campaign (video being the only area in which they’ve relied on any doctoring of any kind in a year) https://t.co/BXjTRi3EHJ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 26, 2020

He also blasted the president for saying Biden “forgot” his name.

“STFU. Unless your name is George Lopez (we should be so lucky) this has nothing to do with you, a**hole,” he tweeted.

Biden was talking to comedian George Lopez for a Latino turnout event. This tweet is fraudulent misinformation put out by the Trump campaign to mislead their own followers. It's pathetic and sad. https://t.co/OhI97OBU4J — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 26, 2020

Joe Biden was clearly speaking to George Lopez, who was hosting the fundraiserSpreading right wing attacks isn't journalism. It's propaganda https://t.co/DoHkV46hen — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) October 26, 2020

“This is the kind of unethical crap they do to spread false narratives,” CNN contributor Ana Navarro added about people accusing Biden of making a mistake, adding that she attended the virtual event and knew the former vice president was referring to Lopez.

This is a damn lie.But that won’t stop themThis is the kind of unethical crap they do to spread false narratives.@JoeBiden was responding to a direct question from @georgelopez.I know because I was there. https://t.co/eBYpEXqiclpic.twitter.com/3BP7zL2Cle — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 26, 2020

Lopez himself agreed with Navarro that Biden was referring to him and not one of the former "George" presidents.

Thanks Ana ! Ditto : no one is mentioning my name because if they do it’s a non issue #facts RT @ananavarro: This is a damn lie.@JoeBiden was responding to a direct question from @georgelopez.I know because I was there. https://t.co/n4KAm4cCQBpic.twitter.com/d5RXSYcSWc — George Lopez (@georgelopez) October 26, 2020

Critics, however, have pushed back and claimed the Lopez explanation is actually the fake news.

“Joe Biden said ‘Because who I'm running against... Four more years of George’ ... Lopez? You must think people are stupid,” the account for Trump’s campaign tweeted in response to Navarro’s explanation, adding a 2012 tweet of her accusing Biden of having “amnesia” for mixing up states and names in public statements.

Joe Biden said "Because who I'm running against... Four more years of George" ... Lopez? You must think people are stupid. pic.twitter.com/4CWVsiQDWh — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

“How does ‘Four more years of George Lopez’ make any sense? [And] why was Jill saying ‘Trump’ to him then? They really don’t want you to see what’s right in front of your face,” author and podcaster Dave Rubin added.

And this...How does “Four more years of George Lopez” make any sense? Any why was Jill saying “Trump” to him then?They really don’t want you to see what’s right in front of your face. pic.twitter.com/UK3k0TJhFh — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 26, 2020

“Boy if journos are going to work as hard to cover every Biden mental gaffe over the next 4 years like they are doing ‘4 more years of uhh.. George..’ they are going to be biz-zay,” writer Stephen Miller wrote.

Notice that people trying to fact check this and say Biden was just talking to George Lopez and using George’s name aren’t sharing the video along with their fact check. https://t.co/YrikbJqDOy — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 26, 2020

And now Biden’s campaign is claiming Biden was talking about George Lopez. Because as everyone knows, George Lopez was also President for four years. https://t.co/TGPQqXHq5C — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

This clip clearly shows Biden saying 'four more years of George..er...George.. er..''Last time I checked, George Lopez has never been President. https://t.co/FFOGs9GfBS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 26, 2020

