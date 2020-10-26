 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘People are getting comfortable in their homes’: Chicago mayor defends curfew, calls on population to extend it to their houses

26 Oct, 2020 16:48
Get short URL
‘People are getting comfortable in their homes’: Chicago mayor defends curfew, calls on population to extend it to their houses
©  REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the strict restrictions put forth recently in her city are partly for private homes too because people are getting too “comfortable.”

In a Monday morning interview with CNN’s ‘New Day’, Lightfoot said the lockdown procedures in her city meant to discourage social gatherings should extend to people’s homes too.

“It’s not just what you do outside of your home, it’s also what you do inside your home, and making sure that you don’t invite people in that are not part of your immediate family,” she said when defending the controversial 10pm curfew for non-essential businesses. Other lockdown restrictions put in place this week include limiting public gatherings to six people, banning alcohol sales past 9pm, banning bars without food licenses from conducting indoor business, and requiring face coverings in all public settings.

Also on rt.com Woman says her DYING pro-Trump dad voted for Biden because ‘it matters to his girls,’ but not everybody feels the inspiration

“People are getting comfortable in their homes, and they’re having social gatherings,” the mayor said, claiming such behavior is a “huge” contributing factor to the spread of Covid-19. Lightfoot says only immediate family and essential people, like home care workers, should be allowed in people’s homes.

Lightfoot’s newly-announced curfew has already earned her plenty of pushback, especially from conservative pundits already highly critical of the controversial mayor.

‘Ledger Report’ host Graham Ledger blasted her as a “rogue politician” pushing “unconstitutional” edicts.

Chicago has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the last week. The city is experiencing over 600 cases a day. The new restrictions will be in place for two weeks to fight off what Lightfoot describes as a second “surge.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies