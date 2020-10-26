 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Woman boasts her DYING pro-Trump dad voted for Biden because ‘it matters to his girls’, but not everybody feels the inspo

26 Oct, 2020 01:28
Get short URL
Woman boasts her DYING pro-Trump dad voted for Biden because ‘it matters to his girls’, but not everybody feels the inspo
© TikTok / Erleepen
A TikToker has said her critically ill dad was going to vote for Donald Trump, but went for Joe Biden to please his kids after “intense exchanges” over politics. The supposedly inspirational message was lost on many, however.

A video blogger that goes by the nickname “Erleepen” on TikTok, shared an emotional story about her father, who she says has few months to live at the most, voting for the Democratic presidential candidate instead of his pick  - Trump - after his own children prodded him to change his mind.

"My 55 year-old conservative dad has never voted Democrat in his life. He's dying of Aplastic Anemia [a condition that occurs when a body stops producing enough new blood cells]," state the cards the blogger flashes in the video.

"We've had some intense exchanges about him voting for Trump this year, which has been painful, since we'll almost certainly lose him in the next few weeks/months. He has 6 daughters who love him dearly,” the next couple of cards read.

The blogger, who is teary-eyed and visibly distraught at that point of the video, then brightens up and smiles as she shows a card, announcing that “yesterday” her father “was so excited to tell me he’d just voted for Biden/Harris 2020.”

Also on rt.com ‘I had to remind him that he was a BLACK PERSON’: Chelsea Handler WHITESPLAINS blackness to 50 Cent after rapper backed Trump

“Erleepen” says that he father told her that he cast a ballot for Biden - apparently while casting aside his own political beliefs in the process  -  because “it matters to my girls and my girls matter to me.”

The short clip ends with the woman calling on her followers to jump on the Democratic train. 

“Vote for the guy who respects women! If my very Republican dad can...So. Can. You.” 

The bizarre pro-Biden message has struck a chord with many of the former VP ardent supporters on Twitter, serving a source of inspiration for some.

One self-avowed member of Trump resistance said that the clip “inspired” him to text his sister, who is pro-life and plans to vote for Trump, but refuses to talk about her choice with her outspokenly pro-Biden brother.

Also on rt.com ‘Who said she had our vote?’ Liberals OUTRAGED that undecided black voters won’t automatically back Kamala Harris

“How would you feel, if I died today, knowing that you never talked to me? That you couldn't bring yourself to have a conversation about something that is extremely important to me. A matter of life and death…How would you feel, for the rest of your life, if I was all of a sudden gone? Well, if I never hear from you, I will know,” the message he had sent supposedly read.

Another commenter said that he was sending the video to all his “e-mail pals & some Trump supporters”, calling it a “good one to pass around.”

However, not everybody has been enthusiastic about the message, deeming it made in poor taste and even cruel.

“Shaming your father while he’s on his deathbed and fighting with him until he changes his vote is hardly the inspirational message you think it is,” journalist Sophia Narwitz opined.

“Imagine being the sort of person who spends their last moments with their father arguing about politics? This poor man,” a commenter tweeted.

Others argued that it was tone-deaf from the blogger to use her dying father to push for votes, be it “for Trump, Biden, the Pope or God himself.”

While the message was supposed to drum up support for Biden, it apparently had an opposite effect on some voters. 

“These things make me want to vote for Trump and I hate Trump,” a commenter tweeted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies