Woman boasts her DYING pro-Trump dad voted for Biden because ‘it matters to his girls’, but not everybody feels the inspo

A TikToker has said her critically ill dad was going to vote for Donald Trump, but went for Joe Biden to please his kids after “intense exchanges” over politics. The supposedly inspirational message was lost on many, however.

A video blogger that goes by the nickname “Erleepen” on TikTok, shared an emotional story about her father, who she says has few months to live at the most, voting for the Democratic presidential candidate instead of his pick - Trump - after his own children prodded him to change his mind.

THIS!!! Wait for it 😭❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/RFgzU4wyWm — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) October 25, 2020

"My 55 year-old conservative dad has never voted Democrat in his life. He's dying of Aplastic Anemia [a condition that occurs when a body stops producing enough new blood cells]," state the cards the blogger flashes in the video.

"We've had some intense exchanges about him voting for Trump this year, which has been painful, since we'll almost certainly lose him in the next few weeks/months. He has 6 daughters who love him dearly,” the next couple of cards read.

The blogger, who is teary-eyed and visibly distraught at that point of the video, then brightens up and smiles as she shows a card, announcing that “yesterday” her father “was so excited to tell me he’d just voted for Biden/Harris 2020.”

Also on rt.com ‘I had to remind him that he was a BLACK PERSON’: Chelsea Handler WHITESPLAINS blackness to 50 Cent after rapper backed Trump

“Erleepen” says that he father told her that he cast a ballot for Biden - apparently while casting aside his own political beliefs in the process - because “it matters to my girls and my girls matter to me.”

The short clip ends with the woman calling on her followers to jump on the Democratic train.

“Vote for the guy who respects women! If my very Republican dad can...So. Can. You.”

The bizarre pro-Biden message has struck a chord with many of the former VP ardent supporters on Twitter, serving a source of inspiration for some.

One self-avowed member of Trump resistance said that the clip “inspired” him to text his sister, who is pro-life and plans to vote for Trump, but refuses to talk about her choice with her outspokenly pro-Biden brother.

Also on rt.com ‘Who said she had our vote?’ Liberals OUTRAGED that undecided black voters won’t automatically back Kamala Harris

“How would you feel, if I died today, knowing that you never talked to me? That you couldn't bring yourself to have a conversation about something that is extremely important to me. A matter of life and death…How would you feel, for the rest of your life, if I was all of a sudden gone? Well, if I never hear from you, I will know,” the message he had sent supposedly read.

.....A future for OUR children. How would you feel, for the rest of your life, if I was all of a sudden gone? Well, if I never hear from you, I will know." — Joan Lenny (@joan_lenny) October 25, 2020

Another commenter said that he was sending the video to all his “e-mail pals & some Trump supporters”, calling it a “good one to pass around.”

I sent this video 2 all my e-mail pals & some Trump supporters. It's a good one 2 pass around.I too cannot understand anyone,especially women, who would vote for a man like Trump,who berates &disrespects women. a man who doesn't see the value of women is a disgrace — LetMePutNMy2Cents (@MonicaWhitfie14) October 25, 2020

However, not everybody has been enthusiastic about the message, deeming it made in poor taste and even cruel.

“Shaming your father while he’s on his deathbed and fighting with him until he changes his vote is hardly the inspirational message you think it is,” journalist Sophia Narwitz opined.

Shaming your father while he’s on his deathbed and fighting with him until he changes his vote is hardly the inspirational message you think it is. 😑pic.twitter.com/TUm2JdH0BP — Sophia (train conductor) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 25, 2020

“Imagine being the sort of person who spends their last moments with their father arguing about politics? This poor man,” a commenter tweeted.

Imagine being the sort of person who spends their last moments with their father arguing about politics?This poor man. — Naninizhoni (@naninizhoni) October 25, 2020

Others argued that it was tone-deaf from the blogger to use her dying father to push for votes, be it “for Trump, Biden, the Pope or God himself.”

Has nothing to do with who she wanted him to vote for. Using her dying father to push for more votes is a fucked up thing to do. Doesn't matter if it's for Trump, Biden, the Pope or God himself. It's cruel, and fucked. I seriously hope you don't treat your own family like she did — LM - Louisiana Mom 📚📝🦻 (@louisanamom) October 26, 2020

While the message was supposed to drum up support for Biden, it apparently had an opposite effect on some voters.

“These things make me want to vote for Trump and I hate Trump,” a commenter tweeted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!