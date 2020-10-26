What happened to redemption? Sarah Silverman says cancel culture turns people ‘to the DARK SIDE,’ gets cancelled (again)

Comedian Sarah Silverman has come out swinging against ‘cancel culture’ for supposedly denying people “redemption” and leading them into the embrace of “the dark side,” earning herself both praise and scorn on social media.

Silverman gave her take on the ‘cancel culture’ phenomenon in a segment on her podcast at the weekend.

“When you take someone, you found a tweet they wrote seven years ago … you expose it and you say, ‘This person should be no more. Banish them forever.’ They’re going to find some place where they are accepted,” Silverman mused.

That place, she added, “is the motherf**king dark side.”

Silverman cited the real-life example of her “friend” Christian Picciolini, a former neo-Nazi who, having developed a support system, turned towards deradicalizing other hate group members.

The progressive comedian insisted that there should be a path for a person to be changed, so that they aren’t frozen “in a moment we found on the internet from 12 years ago.”

“It’s righteousness porn,” Silverman concluded, a phrase she has used to describe ‘cancel culture’ before.

Dipping my toe into a take on cancel culture in episode 2.#SarahSilvermanPodcast eps 1-5Here: https://t.co/qNnHEngHbF… pic.twitter.com/9v65pd9nIV — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 24, 2020

Quite a few online were in full agreement with the comedian’s insight, saying that people need to allow others to change in order to be truly righteous, and that “shame is a terrible motivator for change.”

What a good word! We need a path to redemption. If we feel so righteous as a progressive then we must allow others to progress. https://t.co/yJlRvEYe1Q — Julie Ratiani (@julieratiani) October 26, 2020

This is some excellent insight. If we continue to shut people down, provide no path to redemption, they will seek out others who will listen. .Shame is a terrible motivator for change. https://t.co/bW0S9dxPHU — Margaret Clegg (@MIGlutenFreeGal) October 25, 2020

The discourse was not all flowery and spiritualistic, though. Many rushed to point out that Silverman herself was currently ‘cancelled’ for donning blackface in a 2007 satirical sketch on her comedy show ‘The Sarah Silverman Program’.

Did she do this in blackface? — Featherskill (@Featherskill) October 25, 2020

She got cancelled last year though. Hun, you're still cancelled! No one forgot but you and your zoom buddies. — Angela (@Angelolz87) October 25, 2020

Those who didn’t know Silverman had already been cancelled, meanwhile, implied that she probably should be.

By the lefts rules she should be canceled, fired and blacklisted. @megynkelly was for asking an ignorant but innocent question about blackface. While we’re at it let’s cancel @TedDanson@WhoopiGoldberg@SarahKSilvermanpic.twitter.com/Z9f0zec2eS — Dan Kimbler (@DanKimbler) October 26, 2020

1. Cancel culture isn't real. It's holding people accountable for their actions.2. Sarah Silverman has given us every single reason to never take her seriously, ever. — DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE (@WilliamPecota) October 25, 2020

Some accused Silverman, a vocal liberal herself, of being part of the group of ‘cancelers’ she was trying to critique.

What is she talking about? She is part of the crowd canceling people... — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) October 25, 2020

Everything she said was right, but it rings hollow coming from someone who herself has taken part in the process. — Floplag (@floplag) October 25, 2020

Others took issue with the concept of “redemption,”saying that it is entirely subjective and, coming from Silverman, would probably mean “accepting all the leftist political positions.”

