 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘He could end world hunger if he wanted!’ Bezos blasted after Amazon praises ManUnited forward's efforts to feed kids in tweet

23 Oct, 2020 18:19
Get short URL
‘He could end world hunger if he wanted!’ Bezos blasted after Amazon praises ManUnited forward's efforts to feed kids in tweet
© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson
After tech giant Amazon tweeted praise for footballer Marcus Rashford’s efforts to secure free meals for schoolchildren, CEO Jeff Bezos came under instant fire for his colossal wealth and supposed indifference to world hunger.

The latest blasting of Bezos came after the Amazon Prime Video Sports account called the UK footballer a “national hero” for using his sizable social media following to promote organizations that are offering free meals during the October school break.

Twitter commenters were outraged by the perceived hypocrisy, noting that Bezos, the world’s richest man, could not only feed hungry children in the UK, but globally, if he wanted to. One called Amazon a “tax-dodging mega-corporation,” and accused Bezos of “deciding not to end world hunger”.

Many derided both the company and its CEO over tax avoidance, saying that Amazon and Bezos should pay their “fair share.”

Other commenters mocked the company’s use of emojis, suggesting it was merely an effort to make the corporation look more personable. One user quipped that Amazon would decline to donate money for free school meals, but at least it would write that “no” followed by a heart emoji.

Also on rt.com Pandemic profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ fortune skyrockets to nearly $200 BILLION

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies