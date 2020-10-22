Terrorist attack reportedly thwarted in Moscow region as FSB arrests suspect & seizes ISIS flag (VIDEO)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has prevented a terrorist attack in the Moscow area. It reported that special forces apprehended a would-be bomber who planned to blow up a government facility.

The suspect, caught on Thursday, was under the command of an international terrorist organization, Russian news agencies reported, citing the FSB. The man in question was planning to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) “inside a government building.”

After that, the unnamed young man, a native of Central Asia, was allegedly planning to join a terrorist faction in the Middle East, according to law enforcement.

In his hiding spot, authorities seized IED parts and manuals on making explosives, and found a history of messages with known terrorists along with a video of him swearing allegiance to them.

Footage from the special operation also shows multiple cellphones, a revolver and the flag of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group.

The agency withheld the specifics of where exactly the attack was going to take place as the investigation is still ongoing.

