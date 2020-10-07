NUDE Sarah Silverman & other skin-baring celebs star in cringey ‘naked ballots’ VIDEO

A number of celebrities, including Donald Trump critics Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, and Chelsea Handler, have raised eyebrows with a video where they strip to explain naked ballots and encourage voting.

“I’m naked,” comedian and actor Chris Rock opens the video saying, sans a shirt. He’s followed by several other outspoken liberal performers like Amy Schumer and Tiffany Haddish announcing the same thing.

"I know what you're thinking — you're thinking, Ruffalo, put your clothes on," ‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo says, shirtless, in a bathroom.

The celebs go on to give a warning about naked ballots, which refers to mail-in ballots that could be voided in several states, including swing state Pennsylvania, if they are not put into two separate envelopes before being sent out.

Several of the female celebrities can be seen covering their breasts. Comedian Sarah Silverman, who does her covering with her self-described “man” hands, ends the video by baring her chest, which is blurred out, and saluting the camera after the celebs encourage “everyone” to get out and vote.

“Everyone’s voice matters in this election,” Chelsea Handler, who has claimed a vote for Trump is a vote for “white supremacy,” says.

The video was put together by RepresentUs, an anti-corruption organization. Though that group’s CEO, Josh Silver, said in a statement naked ballots are “not a partisan issue,” the PSA is stuffed with anti-Trump celebrities, including a clothed Sacha Baron Cohen as his film character Borat, who will be the center of a movie critical of the president set to be released weeks before the November 3 election.

The video’s nude celebrities gimmick has made plenty of critics cringe on social media.

“I'm not mad celebrities got naked. I'm mad they aren't hot,” podcaster Bridget Petasy tweeted.

“No one asked for this,” Fox News contributor Sarah A. Carter responded.

"Thank you all for helping Trump win again," tweeted conservative filmmaker Nick Searcy, who made a satirical version of a similarly-maligned video with liberal celebs singing a cover of 'Imagine' in May, a video many compared the new "naked" PSA to.

