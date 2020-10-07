Jane Fonda sparks outcry after calling Covid-19 pandemic ‘God’s gift to the Left’

The Covid-19 pandemic could be “God’s gift to the Left” because it could help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump next month, actress and long-time leftist activist Jane Fonda has mused, triggering uproar on social media.

Fonda, who is 82 years-old, made the comment during a virtual sit-in with the US Working Families Party last week, though it was only spotted by netizens on Wednesday.

“I just think Covid is God’s gift to the Left,” Fonda said in the clip, quickly adding that she knows “it's a terrible thing to say.” She reasoned that the pandemic had “ripped the bandaid off” Trump and shown people “what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.”

Earlier in the chat, Fonda said the Left should use the opportunities offered by the pandemic “with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have.”



Needless to say, Fonda’s idea that the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, could be seen as an opportunity to advance left-wing politics didn’t go down well with many on social media.

The actress was branded “sick” and “despicable” for “politicizing” the health crisis.

Hanoi @Janefonda calls Covid 19 "God's gift to the left hee hee" (laughing after saying it with diabolical giggling) that needs to be used for political purposes. Despicable!https://t.co/9AaO1TIYnL — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 7, 2020

"COVID is God’s gift to the left"- Joe Biden surrogate Jane FondaThese people are sick. pic.twitter.com/AR83oWxvt4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2020

If you were still wondering if the left was politicizing COVID, watch Jane Fonda call it a "gift from God" and giggle and laugh about it...https://t.co/uo3993jX0W — W.E. Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) October 7, 2020

Others branded her a hypocrite for condemning the US president’s supposed inaction on the pandemic, while calling it “God’s gift” to his opposition.

So when the left says, “Covid has killed so many Americans and the President is responsible,” they really mean ... “Covid is God’s gift to the left.” Thanks Jane Fonda for the translation. #Election2020https://t.co/u2VhbYwApF — Patrice Lee Onwuka 🇫🇰🇺🇸 (@PatricePinkFile) October 7, 2020

Fonda didn’t appear to have many defenders as the video went viral – and some were quick to point out that she didn’t represent an entire political party or political movement.

So one person represents an entire party? — A Nightmare on Bastard Street (@ChadBastard) October 7, 2020

Don’t say that about all Democrats, I think what she said was awful, and she should apologize. — Mary (@Maryx900) October 7, 2020

Fonda is no stranger to political controversy. She was dubbed ‘Hanoi Jane’ after a 1972 trip to Vietnam during which she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun which had been used to shoot down American pilots. She has also been arrested multiple times in the course of her political activism on climate change.

