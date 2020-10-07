Trump hints at ‘standalone’ $1,200 stimulus check bill after vowing to halt Covid relief talks with Democrats until Nov.

US President Donald Trump said he would sign a bill approving another round of Covid-19 relief checks if one crossed his desk, apparently backtracking after saying he’d ended stimulus talks with Democrats until after the election.

“[If I sent] a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening amid a flurry of posts, tagging his own chief of staff Mark Meadows and leadership in both parties.

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows@senatemajldr@kevinomccarthy@SpeakerPelosi@SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Some 7 hours earlier, the president said he had instructed his staff to stop negotiating with Democrats on new stimulus legislation “until after the election.” He argued that while Republicans offered a “very generous” bill with a price tag of $1.6 trillion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) remained committed to a $2.4 trillion bill and was “not negotiating in good faith.”

The announcement sent a shockwave through markets, tanking the Dow Jones by some 500 points and the NASDAQ by over 200, while the S&P 500 shed 60 points, prompting some to speculate that Trump’s late-night reversal was designed to reassure traders.

The U.S. stock market's reaction to Trump cutting off stimulus talks with the Democrats until after the election... pic.twitter.com/4e1zXoFD0N — Eric Martin (@EMPosts) October 6, 2020

Absolute bullshit.This is a drug-fueled lie.You tanked the stock market right before it closed and now you want us to believe this insanity. No one buys it. You’ve lost what little credibility you had. Not even your base believes you anymore.Start packing, old man. pic.twitter.com/H463V7A2X9 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 7, 2020

Some observers were simply confused by the president’s apparent about-face, many sarcastically blaming the various medications he was prescribed following his coronavirus diagnosis last week.

Girl, what? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 7, 2020

I'm old enough to remember a President who a few hours ago said he halted any stimulus talks and wanted to wait until after the election. Maybe I was wrong? Who the help was that again? I'm thinking that was you, maybe not? Can I borrow a roid pill to help jog my memory perhaps? — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴‍☠️ (@IfBarack) October 7, 2020

The drugs must be really kicking in now. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 7, 2020

The proposal also found support among netizens, however, some suggesting GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel should head to Trump’s office to discuss the idea, while others said the president had wisely placed the ball in the Democrats’ court.

I think @senatemajldr should head into your basement office right now and meet with you to discuss. Who agrees? — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 7, 2020

Great offer, President Trump—put the ball right in their court !!! I love it ! — Ava Armstrong, Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) October 7, 2020

This is what leadership looks like. Thank you, President Trump. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 7, 2020

Talks between party leaders over the Democrats’ stimulus bill, the HEROES Act, have stalled out with less than a month before the 2020 election, with Republicans slamming the legislation as a partisan wish list containing provisions unrelated to the pandemic. Lawmakers across the aisle insist the GOP is holding the bill hostage, arguing the party is simply unwilling to approve the spending needed to offset the economic pain brought by sweeping government lockdowns to mitigate the health crisis.

