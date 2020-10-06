 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘She’s 15. You are adults’: Kellyanne Conway slams ‘sick’ social media speculators after daughter tweets Trump ‘not better’

6 Oct, 2020 12:20
(L) Kellyanne Conway © AFP / Eric BARADAT; (R) TikTok / claudiamconway
Kellyanne Conway has slammed online speculation over President Donald Trump’s health, the latest of which arose after her outspoken 15-year-old daughter Claudia posted on TikTok that he was “doing badly” with Covid-19.

“Like all of you, [Claudia] speculates on social media,” Conway tweeted on Tuesday, after her child’s name began trending, following several controversial TikTok posts.

“She’s 15. You are adults,” said Trump’s 2016 campaign manager. “We have Covid, but it’s clear who’s really sick,” she added.

While Trump and his doctors have said his condition rapidly improved after he was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, Claudia claimed in the TikTok comments section that he was “doing badly” and that doctors are “doing what they can to stabilize him.”

The teenager’s supposed whistleblowing quickly went viral, with Trump’s critics seizing on the alleged “insider” information. 

Kellyanne Conway revealed on Friday that, like Trump, she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus – and, on Sunday, Claudia announced that she herself had contracted it. 

As the daughter of a staunch Trump ally and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, Claudia has been seen as a politics-adjacent figure for months. She first went viral in June with posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and critical of the Trump administration. In August, her posts were in the spotlight again, after she said her mother’s job “ruined her life.”

Shortly after, both of her parents announced they would take time off work, with Kellyanne Conway saying it was time for “less drama, more mama.”

