‘She’s 15. You are adults’: Kellyanne Conway slams ‘sick’ social media speculators after daughter tweets Trump ‘not better’

Kellyanne Conway has slammed online speculation over President Donald Trump’s health, the latest of which arose after her outspoken 15-year-old daughter Claudia posted on TikTok that he was “doing badly” with Covid-19.

“Like all of you, [Claudia] speculates on social media,” Conway tweeted on Tuesday, after her child’s name began trending, following several controversial TikTok posts.

“She’s 15. You are adults,” said Trump’s 2016 campaign manager. “We have Covid, but it’s clear who’s really sick,” she added.

My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortablyLike all of you, she speculates on social media Yet she’s 15 You are adultsWe have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

While Trump and his doctors have said his condition rapidly improved after he was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, Claudia claimed in the TikTok comments section that he was “doing badly” and that doctors are “doing what they can to stabilize him.”

Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, is trending on Twitter tonight because of some comments she made on TikTok regarding Trump’s health. pic.twitter.com/cUZJcXdW4i — Trump Covid Takes (@TrumpCovidTakes) October 6, 2020

The teenager’s supposed whistleblowing quickly went viral, with Trump’s critics seizing on the alleged “insider” information.

Who knew Claudia Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s daugther, would become a more reliable source for the President's health than the White House press secretary? — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) October 6, 2020

Why is that the only person with insider knowledge being forthright and honest about Trump's health is Claudia Conway? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 6, 2020

We’re going to find out he’s dead from Claudia Conway aren’t we? — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 6, 2020

Kellyanne Conway revealed on Friday that, like Trump, she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus – and, on Sunday, Claudia announced that she herself had contracted it.

As the daughter of a staunch Trump ally and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, Claudia has been seen as a politics-adjacent figure for months. She first went viral in June with posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and critical of the Trump administration. In August, her posts were in the spotlight again, after she said her mother’s job “ruined her life.”

Shortly after, both of her parents announced they would take time off work, with Kellyanne Conway saying it was time for “less drama, more mama.”

