Kellyanne Conway’s 15-year-old daughter embraced by #Resistance as ‘outspoken leftist’ shows they’re running out of ideas

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Liberals are gushing over Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of White House counselor Kellyanne, for her “outspoken leftist” TikTok. She joins fellow anti-Trumpers Mitt Romney and John Bolton in the #Resistance pantheon.

New York Times writer Taylor Lorenz posted a few of Conway’s TikTok videos on Twitter on Monday, including a reference to the “save Barron” meme – a liberal fantasy involving “rescuing” President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son from the White House. Referring to the 15-year-old as an “outspoken leftist TikToker,” Lorenz raved that the teen was “encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses.”

She’s been encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jrpic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Lorenz’s followers trumpeted the young Conway as a sign of hope for Generation Z, calling her “smart and sassy,” “adorable + precocious” and “brilliant.” They hailed the young woman for making a break with her parents’ politics (even though her father George Conway’s own outspoken loathing for Trump is somewhat legendary), and predicted big things for her future.

My reactions, in real time:1) Wow, she's gorgeous2) Oh, Kellyanne Conway is her mom, poor thing3) she's funny AF4) i'm in love with her — Langdon Bosarge (@HeyLangdon) June 30, 2020

At least one of them helped produce a free thinking, independent minded young woman. At 15 she's smarter than 63M American that believed Trump's bullshit, especially the 30 or so remaining idiots that still do. — Melody #Remove45🆘 (@MsDuhMeanor) June 30, 2020

The #Resistance isn’t exactly picky with its heroes, especially after four years of increasingly hysterical screeching failed to dislodge the Bad Orange Man from the White House. They feted former National Security Advisor John Bolton for his Trump-sliming tell-all book, despite regularly criticizing the staunch war hawk in the past. They erupted in applause when former vice president and fellow warmonger Dick Cheney’s daughter Lynne posted an image of her dad’s masked face on social media captioned with a dig at Trump (“real men wear masks”).

Even former President George W. Bush, who led the country into the disastrous War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq from which it still not has emerged, trillions of dollars and thousands of deaths later (to say nothing of the millions slaughtered in the Middle East), was hailed by liberals for making a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement – never mind that Bush’s catastrophic response to Hurricane Katrina once led rapper Kanye West to opine “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Utah Senator Mitt Romney went one step further, actually joining a BLM march in Washington, DC (and taking that all-important protest selfie, which garnered heaps of “likes”).

Also on rt.com PHONY liberal media turns Republican Romney into HERO for sticking it to Trump (just like it did McCain & Bush)

So it’s not all that surprising they’d be robbing the cradle in their quest for new faces to idolize. But there’s something rather unseemly about strangers on the internet swarming a 15-year-old girl, even if she has famous parents and the comments are positive. If Lorenz was a middle-aged man posting videos of 15-year-old Conway twerking, would the #Resistance still be cheering her on?

Not everyone did respond positively to the Times writer showing off her underage pal, of course. Several slammed the writer for “exposing” Conway to the ugly world of political Twitter, reminding her that families were once considered off limits. “Can we please leave all the kids out of this???” one commenter pleaded – presumably referring to Conway and the younger Trump she wanted to “save.”

“Any other 15 year olds you’d like to throw to the wolves today?” snarked another.

Claudia is a minor. I believe she is only 16 years old. And, while she sounds cool as all get out, it's irresponsible to be exposing a minor online, like this.You need to delete this entire thread. — Janine Kube (@KubeJ9) June 30, 2020

But Lorenz countered that Conway wanted followers and views – and heaven forbid an American adult should say “no” to a child.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!