Kanye tells Rogan it’s his ‘calling’ from God to be president – but if not, he’s happy to run for California governor over Newsom

In a wide-ranging interview with Joe Rogan, rapper and independent presidential candidate Kanye West says it is his calling “to be the leader of the free world,” but he’s also open to being governor of California.

Though he’s running for president, former Donald Trump supporter West says taking over a smaller, though still significant, political office has also “been an idea people throw at me.”

Briefly discussing Ronald Reagan’s journey from California governor to president, West said the office could be an option for him.

“I believe that my calling to be leader of the free world, but if it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be governor then that’s fine,” the rapper said.

Rogan, a frequent critic of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, was encouraging of the idea and said, “anybody would be better than this guy.”

Also on rt.com ‘I had to remind him that he was a BLACK PERSON’: Chelsea Handler WHITESPLAINS blackness to 50 Cent after rapper backed Trump

“Give it a shot. Open things up again,” he said.

Rogan is one of many public figures to make a recent move out of California. He now lives in Austin, Texas.

Talking more about his “calling,” West said the idea of being president was “something God put in my heart back in 2015.”

West, whose independent run for president this year has been highly criticized by Democrats looking to unseat Trump, says after announcing his intentions, many took it as a “joke” and tried to discourage his ever running, including major Democrat Party donor Oprah Winfrey.

West said Trump winning the presidency in 2016 though proved people “coming from outside of politics” could make it to the Oval Office.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he said of the potential of him as president.

“I listen and I’m empathetic. I feel the entire Earth and I feel us as a species, the human race,” he continued, adding he wants “world peace” and that it’s time for the US to “innovate.”

Since announcing his candidacy over the summer, West has faced accusations of running a spoiler campaign to hurt Joe Biden’s chances at defeating Trump, something he has denied on multiple occasions.

The rapper has made multiple state ballots, including Tennessee and Colorado, but he is a write-in candidate in most states, making the likelihood of his winning a major longshot. He has, however, claimed he can beat Biden “off of write-ins.”

HOW TO WRITE IN KANYE WEST pic.twitter.com/lY4BVdTmdm — ye (@kanyewest) October 23, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!