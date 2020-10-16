P. Diddy launches ‘Our Black Party’, warns white people should be ‘scared to death’ of Trump & vote Biden to avoid ‘race war’

American rapper P. Diddy has made waves announcing a “black political party,” but also endorsing Democrat Joe Biden because with Trump in office, “we are on the verge of a race war.”

In an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, as well as through a series of tweets, P. Diddy announced the launch of Our Black Party, a new political party meant to “address the needs of black people” through “developing a coalition of people and organizations committed to building Black political power."

The rap producer and ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ singer says the party, launched with a handful of black activists, is open to both Democrats and Republicans, but in his announcement, he also threw his support behind Joe Biden.

“We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable,” Diddy tweeted. “Trump has taken things too far.”

The rapper said getting Trump out of office is “the number one priority” and warned that white people should be “scared to death” because with Trump as the US President “we are on the verge of a race war.”

The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can't allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

Diddy’s race war comment has not earned him many conservative fans, some of whom have accused the Biden supporter of actually threatening such an event if Democrats lose their bid for the presidency in November.

“Democrats have driven this man insane with hatred. He wants a war because of the constant [lies] that Trump is a racist and therefore all who vote for Trump are racists too,” conservative filmmaker Nick Searcy tweeted.

“Sounds like Diddy is making a threat,” conservative writer Carmine Sabia added.

Diddy just told me to vote for Biden. Which is why I’ll be voting for Trump! — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 16, 2020

I have said for the last three years that Democrats have gotten clever enough to teach black Americans to segregate themselves. @Diddy launching “our black party” while NYU students seek black-only dorms is proof that the Democratic Jim Crow era is making a comeback. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 16, 2020

Diddy says his party is more focused on the “long term” beyond November 3, but in the short term, he wants Trump out of office.

It's bigger than November 3rd and the presidential election. I am committed to getting Trump out, but I care about the long term picture. Support @OurBlackParty and help us control our destiny. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

Diddy is far from the only rapper getting attention for his involvement in politics. On top of former Trump supporter Kanye West’s independent presidential bid, Ice Cube has found himself the target of criticism from liberal activists after it was announced he helped to “revise” Trump’s Platinum Plan, an initiative meant to help black Americans by investing more in black owned businesses, as well as designating the Ku Klux Klan a terrorist organization.

Cube, a vocal critic of the president, claimed on Thursday night that a planned CNN interview had been canceled based on the news that he was working with the administration. He blasted the network and said “they can’t handle the truth.”

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

In a Friday tweet, the rapper pushed back against critics calling him a “sellout.”

When I got bus to school. Homies called me a sellout. When I started rapping in 1983. Bangers called me a sellout. When I left NWA. They called me a sellout. When I start doing movies. Rappers called me a sellout. When I started my own league. The arena said it was a sellout.😂 — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 16, 2020

