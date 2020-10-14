 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
From NWA to MAGA: Fans DISOWN Ice Cube for working on Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ for black America

14 Oct, 2020 21:01
Ice Cube speaks to the crowd before a basketball game in Detroit, Michigan, Jun 22, 2019 © Reuters / Raj Mehta
Rap icon Ice Cube is getting a frosty reception from liberal fans, after the Trump campaign revealed he contributed to the president’s ‘Platinum Plan,’ a four-year investment project for the black community.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, the rap megastar behind NWA’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ said that he’d recently met with both Republicans and Democrats, and concluded that “the system” was rigged against black Americans, and that he wouldn’t join his fellow entertainers on the Joe Biden “gravy train.” Neither party, he said, had ever “done right by us.”

However, President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser, Katrina Pierson, said on Wednesday that the Trump administration has taken advice from the rapper in putting together its ‘Platinum Plan,’ an “economic empowerment” plan promising half a trillion dollars of investment into black communities and three million new jobs for African Americans.

The news went down terribly with some liberals online. 

Others wondered how a man who once rapped “I’ll never have dinner with the president” when former bandmate Eazy-E dined with George HW Bush in 1991 could work with the Trump administration.

How, they wondered, could the lyricist behind “F**k the police” sit down with the “law and order” candidate?

Puzzlingly, Cube called in 2018 for the police he once rapped about shooting to “arrest the president,” and bragged in 2016 how he’d “never endorse” then-candidate Trump. However, he explained in his video on Sunday that no matter who’s in the White House, “we need to hold everybody to the fire and make sure everybody do what they’re supposed to do when it comes to black people.”

At the very least, Cube will likely have more success pushing the Trump administration for investment than he will pressing Hollywood for reparations, as he demanded this summer. His appeal may seem outlandish, but it did help draw attention from the angry stream of conspiracy theories and apparent “anti-Semitism” he unleashed on his Twitter account a month earlier.

