From NWA to MAGA: Fans DISOWN Ice Cube for working on Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ for black America

Rap icon Ice Cube is getting a frosty reception from liberal fans, after the Trump campaign revealed he contributed to the president’s ‘Platinum Plan,’ a four-year investment project for the black community.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, the rap megastar behind NWA’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ said that he’d recently met with both Republicans and Democrats, and concluded that “the system” was rigged against black Americans, and that he wouldn’t join his fellow entertainers on the Joe Biden “gravy train.” Neither party, he said, had ever “done right by us.”

However, President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser, Katrina Pierson, said on Wednesday that the Trump administration has taken advice from the rapper in putting together its ‘Platinum Plan,’ an “economic empowerment” plan promising half a trillion dollars of investment into black communities and three million new jobs for African Americans.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwRLeaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

The news went down terribly with some liberals online.

Ice Cube talked all that shit in the name of Black power and its revealed he's working with donald trump. Black oppression will always be sold to the highest bidder. This dude acted like he wasn't voting for either candidate when he was working all this time with Trump. Coward. — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) October 14, 2020

Others wondered how a man who once rapped “I’ll never have dinner with the president” when former bandmate Eazy-E dined with George HW Bush in 1991 could work with the Trump administration.

Ice Cube, 1991: I’LL NEVER HAVE DINNER WITH THE PRESIDENTIce Cube, 2020: pic.twitter.com/PmFC3DitWV — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 14, 2020

How, they wondered, could the lyricist behind “F**k the police” sit down with the “law and order” candidate?

Ice Cube is MAGA and is dropping his latest track “Hug The Police” featuring Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens 11/2/2020. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 14, 2020

Y'all heard that new Ice Cube joint, Proud Boyz in The Hood? — ✊🏾 khary like atari ✊🏾 (@kharyrandolph) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube in 1988: "Fuck the police"Ice Cube in 2020: *Fuckin with the police* pic.twitter.com/yWNcY7cGco — Angelina 💝 (@SickaThanUrAvg) October 14, 2020

Puzzlingly, Cube called in 2018 for the police he once rapped about shooting to “arrest the president,” and bragged in 2016 how he’d “never endorse” then-candidate Trump. However, he explained in his video on Sunday that no matter who’s in the White House, “we need to hold everybody to the fire and make sure everybody do what they’re supposed to do when it comes to black people.”

At the very least, Cube will likely have more success pushing the Trump administration for investment than he will pressing Hollywood for reparations, as he demanded this summer. His appeal may seem outlandish, but it did help draw attention from the angry stream of conspiracy theories and apparent “anti-Semitism” he unleashed on his Twitter account a month earlier.

