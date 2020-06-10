 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rapper Ice Cube slammed for bizarre ‘ANTI-SEMITIC’ tweetstorm – but Twitter yet to intervene

10 Jun, 2020 20:58
Ice Cube poses at the premiere of the movie "Fist Fight" in Los Angeles, California ©  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
US rapper and actor Ice Cube is being slammed as “anti-Semitic” for a series of strange tweets that appear to criticize Jewish people, linking them to a strange conspiracy theory. There has been no reaction from Twitter.

One image in particular tweeted by the ‘Friday’ star seems to have drawn most of the attention on social media. The picture shows the Jewish Star of David with a cube outlined in the middle. The tweet itself is in reply to another one of the rapper’s posts depicting similar cube-like structures at landmarks across the world.

©  icecube Twitter

The black outlined hexagon seems to be part of a larger conspiracy theory about Jewish people supposedly creating symbols of control around the world and promoting Satanism based on imagery from the planet Saturn.

©  icecube Twitter

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro and others have blasted the rapper and outspoken Black Lives Matter supporter as “antisemitic” for the posts. “Don't worry, Ice Cube can tweet as much openly anti-Semitic stuff as he wants, because WOKE,” Shapiro tweeted

“Maybe I just didn't know much about Ice Cube, but did anyone have him being a vicious anti-Semite on their 2020 Bingo card?” another user added

The rapper tweeted plenty of other bizarre imagery on Wednesday, much of which left fans scratching their heads, including an image that appears to hint at the Illuminati – another conspiracy theory about shadowy figures and world domination – while a different picture he posted shows a black silhouette spanking a white one.

©  icecube Twitter

“You know who I am and what I stand for. I believe in actual facts and I stand on the TRUTH alone. LIES GET SPIT ON,” Cube tweeted at one point, in between posting perplexing imagery. 

©  icecube Twitter

This is not the first time the rapper has been accused of anti-Semitism. Just this week the ‘21 Jump Street’ actor was blasted for posting a mural that showed older white men playing on a Monopoly board being held up by black people. The image was originally a mural in London’s East End that was removed in 2012 after complaints arose about it being prejudiced against Jewish people. 

©  icecube Twitter

