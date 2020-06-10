Rapper Ice Cube slammed for bizarre ‘ANTI-SEMITIC’ tweetstorm – but Twitter yet to intervene

US rapper and actor Ice Cube is being slammed as “anti-Semitic” for a series of strange tweets that appear to criticize Jewish people, linking them to a strange conspiracy theory. There has been no reaction from Twitter.

One image in particular tweeted by the ‘Friday’ star seems to have drawn most of the attention on social media. The picture shows the Jewish Star of David with a cube outlined in the middle. The tweet itself is in reply to another one of the rapper’s posts depicting similar cube-like structures at landmarks across the world.

The black outlined hexagon seems to be part of a larger conspiracy theory about Jewish people supposedly creating symbols of control around the world and promoting Satanism based on imagery from the planet Saturn.

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro and others have blasted the rapper and outspoken Black Lives Matter supporter as “antisemitic” for the posts. “Don't worry, Ice Cube can tweet as much openly anti-Semitic stuff as he wants, because WOKE,” Shapiro tweeted.

Simplified Short answer: The "Black Cube" is a symbol observed in certain Satanic Cults.The actual Planet Saturn has a PERFECT HEXAGON at it's North Pole. A Hexagon is a CUBE, represented in 2-space.Black Cube = Satanic Cult.(Which makes the multi-cube image terrifying) pic.twitter.com/DX3TjSEIQm — Common_Truth_Seeker (@_Truth_Warrior_) June 10, 2020

“Maybe I just didn't know much about Ice Cube, but did anyone have him being a vicious anti-Semite on their 2020 Bingo card?” another user added.

Conspiracy theories allow their proponents to flatter themselves into thinking base prejudices are but marks of intellectual sophistication. Even so, “cubes are symbols of Jewish control” reaches a new frontier of stupid when offered by a guy best known as ... Ice Cube. https://t.co/icds6YCiLu — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 10, 2020

Honestly furious with the anti-Semitism from Ice Cube. If he keeps it up, the Vast Jewish Global Conspiracy's Committee for Weather and Climate Affairs is going to make it rain over his house for a year. https://t.co/vXnilESPpv — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) June 10, 2020

We all need a spa day. Can we get the govt to just send everyone to a local spa for a day or two. https://t.co/buwkE2rXUk — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 10, 2020

The rapper tweeted plenty of other bizarre imagery on Wednesday, much of which left fans scratching their heads, including an image that appears to hint at the Illuminati – another conspiracy theory about shadowy figures and world domination – while a different picture he posted shows a black silhouette spanking a white one.

“You know who I am and what I stand for. I believe in actual facts and I stand on the TRUTH alone. LIES GET SPIT ON,” Cube tweeted at one point, in between posting perplexing imagery.

This is not the first time the rapper has been accused of anti-Semitism. Just this week the ‘21 Jump Street’ actor was blasted for posting a mural that showed older white men playing on a Monopoly board being held up by black people. The image was originally a mural in London’s East End that was removed in 2012 after complaints arose about it being prejudiced against Jewish people.

