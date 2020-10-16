Cancel culture invited to PlayStation: Sony enables RECORDING of game chats & lets players TATTLE on each other for hate speech

Just months after getting woke on hate speech, Sony has updated its PlayStation system to record players' game-chat conversations and enable users to snitch on each other for saying things that violate the firm's code of conduct.

A software update launched this week for the PlayStation 4 video-game system included an alert, warning users that “voice chats may be recorded for moderation” and that “by joining, you agree to being recorded.” A separate “safety” notice explained that gamers would be able to send recordings of chat conversations to Sony when alleged violations of the “community code of conduct” occur.

Not only did sony break every ps4 due to how bad the update was, they're even recording us #PS4pic.twitter.com/006eQznRdf — Mini (@_Minii17) October 14, 2020

“When behaviors that violate the community code of conduct are reported, PlayStation Safety will review the reports to check if there have been genuine violations,” the notice said. “These recordings will be used only for safety and moderation purposes.” The company added that the code of conduct is meant to ensure that the game network is “fun for everyone.”

So apparently, in case y'all didn't know this beforehand. But apparently the newest Sony update to the PS4 and will continue onto 5 will be recording your voice while in party chat. pic.twitter.com/T0VIbwIpZe — 🌙TSN | 👻Ittarra BooOda🎃: Still recovering (@IttarraOda) October 14, 2020

The new tattling feature also will be included on Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 console when it’s released next month. The PlayStation network’s code of conduct bans such behavior as using “hate speech,” bullying, stalking or failing to “be inclusive” regardless of “gender identity, sexual orientation, race” and other characteristics “that people use to label others or divide communities.”

Also on rt.com Sony doubling production of PS5 to meet demand due to pandemic

The potential consequences of being banned from the network are catastrophic from a gamer's perspective, including losing the ability to play multi-player games with friends and losing access to the games and applications they have saved on the system. One gaming enthusiast said the threat of being banned is a powerful means of control: “losing your entire game library as a means to keep you in line.”

This is part of the reason why corporations are pushing digital only/no disc consoles so they can control you further. Losing your entire game library as a means to 'keep you in line'. — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) October 14, 2020

The software update was rolled out just a few months after Sony made PlayStation the first video-game platform to join with the Anti-Defamation League in a boycott campaign to pressure Facebook to ramp up its censorship of allegedly hateful speech. PlayStation’s advertising and other activity on Facebook and Instagram was suspended throughout July.

Also on rt.com Facebook sued for allegedly spying on Instagram users through phone cameras

Twitter commenters said the new feature will have a chilling effect on their gaming experience and diminish the system’s value to them. “Welcome to the politically correct, cancel-culture society,” one observer said. Another tweeted, “This is one of the worst things I've ever seen. RIP PS4 party chats.”

Welcome to the new politically correct, cancel culture society — Lee Davidson (@Delhom49171695) October 15, 2020

It gets worse the longer you think about it — 🌙TSN | 👻Ittarra BooOda🎃: Still recovering (@IttarraOda) October 15, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!