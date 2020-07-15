 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sony doubling production of PS5 to meet demand due to pandemic

15 Jul, 2020 13:19
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images/Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket
Japanese console maker Sony is banking on the pandemic lasting into winter and doubling up its production efforts for the release of its latest console, the Playstation 5.

It seems that, according to Sony Corporation’s business plans anyway, the pandemic is here to stay.

Although rumored for a ‘holiday 2020’ release, the Playstation 5 is still being built with Covid-19 in mind.

The new console, initially ridiculed for its old-but-new aesthetics, is seeing its production numbers doubled as lockdown continues to drive sales of indoor entertainment systems.

Sony is set to manufacture an additional five million units of the PS5 ahead of its winter launch, bringing the total to 10 million.

However, there are two sides to every story, and although demand is higher than ever, lockdown has also brought supply issues which may hamper efforts to translate these new units into sales.

Earlier on during the pandemic, gamers were left disappointed as Nintendo’s console, the Nintendo Switch, saw widespread stock shortages worldwide.

