Sauron’s tower or Pope’s hat? Newly-released PS5 design leads to mass mocking online

Sony has unveiled the design of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 – but with its sleek white sides and black interior, it quickly found itself being mercilessly memed.

Some people on Twitter noted the PS5’s striking resemblance to a household router, while others highlighted its similarity to the Tower of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings.

Me: I want a PS5Mom: We have a PS5 at home.PS5 at home:#PS5Revealpic.twitter.com/SCkPvBL76A — ☠✯Halb✯☠ (@henry_lancheros) June 11, 2020

The jokes, of course, didn’t stop there, as people across the internet continued to pile on.

Among the flurry, one user switched the new console, predicted to retail at $499, with a coffee maker. Others pointed out the PS5’s likeness to a range of household items.

Yes PS5 will make your coffee too ☕️ #PS5pic.twitter.com/DnCDayHdN8 — PS5 Only (@PS5only) June 11, 2020

Others compared the newly-released console to the standard fan…

while the similarity to electric razors wasn’t overlooked.

Why the PS5 look like a buzzer? #PS5Revealpic.twitter.com/x4qbbBNo5Y — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) June 11, 2020

Others pointed out that, if rotated at a certain angle, the PS5 even resembles a duck’s bill.

Move over Switchdog! We have the PS5Duck now! pic.twitter.com/u5gpbpLWYh — Mig (@wtfmig) June 11, 2020

The PS5 design is pretty fowl pic.twitter.com/VeoWeCnNBN — Anthony (@kindekuma) June 11, 2020

To top it all off, one user showed that the PS5 wouldn’t look out of place inside the Vatican, placed firmly atop the Pope’s head.

The P in PS5 stands for Pope pic.twitter.com/4S3zJ8NRLZ — Drago_the dragon breaker (@70_drago) June 11, 2020

In the previous generation ‘console wars’, the PS4 outsold the Xbox One globally by more than 2-1. With both the Xbox and PS5’s strange new designs, it’s still anyone’s guess as to who will win this time around.

So are you guys getting the Mini Fridge or the Wifi Router? pic.twitter.com/vO0i0lA4Xq — Lqvese ⚾️ (@LqveLust) June 11, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!