Trump refuses to ‘disavow QAnon in its entirety’ because he knows ‘nothing’ about the group except that ‘they fight pedophilia’

US President Donald Trump has been blasted after refusing to outright condemn the QAnon conspiracy community, insisting at a town hall event that he doesn’t know anything about the group beyond its opposition to pedophilia.

The president was pressed to “disavow QAnon in its entirety” during an NBC town hall on Thursday evening, with moderator Savannah Guthrie stating the group believes Democrats are a “Satanic pedophile ring” and that Trump is the “savior.”

“I know nothing about QAnon. I know very little,” Trump replied, as Guthrie interjected: “I just told you.”

You told me, but what you tell me doesn't necessarily make it fact. I hate to say that. I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia, they fight it very hard.

The exchange was prompted by an earlier question from the moderator, who also asked Trump to denounce “white supremacy” – despite numerousstatements from the president condemning racists and hate groups in the past.

Trump also used the opportunity to blast left-wing militants seen rampaging through “Democrat” cities amid a wave of unrest kicked off in May.

I denounce white supremacy, and frankly, want to know something? I denounce Antifa, and I denounce these people on the left that are burning down our cities that are run by Democrats who don’t know what they’re doing.

