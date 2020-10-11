 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooting suspect in Denver identified as ‘private security guard’ hired by local channel, police say ‘no affiliation with Antifa’

11 Oct, 2020 03:19
© YouTube / Bianca Zombie
A gunman who allegedly shot and killed a man amid BLM and right-wing Patriot protests in Denver has been identified as a private security. Police say he was not with Antifa amid speculation the incident was politically-motivated.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a yet to be identified victim in Denver on Saturday is a private security guard, The Denver Police Department (DPD) reported.

“Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” DPD tweeted.

9NEWS, an NBC-affiliated television station in Denver, Colorado, confirmed that the security guard was its contractor, tasked with providing security for a reporter at the scene.

“9NEWS hired the guard to accompany a 9NEWS employee covering an afternoon of competing protests nearby," the channel said.

Police initially reported that two people were taken into custody in the wake of the incident, that unfolded after 3:00 pm in Denver, as the tensions were flying high between the participants of a right-wing ‘Patriot Muster’ rally and a duelling ‘BLM-Antifa Soup Drive,’ organized by the Denver Communists.

The channel admitted that the second person, who was detained but then released by police, was their producer.

9News noted that the producer is not facing any charges stemming from the incident.

“The 9NEWS producer is no longer in police custody and is not a suspect."

