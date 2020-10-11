Shooting suspect in Denver identified as ‘private security guard’ hired by local channel, police say ‘no affiliation with Antifa’

A gunman who allegedly shot and killed a man amid BLM and right-wing Patriot protests in Denver has been identified as a private security. Police say he was not with Antifa amid speculation the incident was politically-motivated.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a yet to be identified victim in Denver on Saturday is a private security guard, The Denver Police Department (DPD) reported.

“Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” DPD tweeted.

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

9NEWS, an NBC-affiliated television station in Denver, Colorado, confirmed that the security guard was its contractor, tasked with providing security for a reporter at the scene.

Update: A private security guard, hired by 9NEWS, is being held as a suspect in the deadly shooting. A 9NEWS producer has been released after DPD said it was determined they were not involved in the incident. https://t.co/Tr6rjYdUss — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) October 11, 2020

“9NEWS hired the guard to accompany a 9NEWS employee covering an afternoon of competing protests nearby," the channel said.

Police initially reported that two people were taken into custody in the wake of the incident, that unfolded after 3:00 pm in Denver, as the tensions were flying high between the participants of a right-wing ‘Patriot Muster’ rally and a duelling ‘BLM-Antifa Soup Drive,’ organized by the Denver Communists.

The channel admitted that the second person, who was detained but then released by police, was their producer.

9News noted that the producer is not facing any charges stemming from the incident.

“The 9NEWS producer is no longer in police custody and is not a suspect."

