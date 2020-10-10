One person killed after shots fired in Denver amid rival BLM & right-wing Patriot rallies, 2 suspects in custody

Police in Denver have launched a homicide investigation after one person was shot dead at the site of the duelling right-wing 'Patriot Muster' rally and a Black Lives Matter protest. Two suspects have been apprehended.

Update: This shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide. Updates will be posted as information comes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020

Footage has emerged on social media purporting to show the moment a shooter fired his gun at the victim. Right before the single shot rang out, a burst of orange substance, apparently mace, can be seen rising from the scene.

Police, that were deployed en masse to prevent skirmishes between the rival groups, could be seen surrounding the alleged shooter, telling him to drop the gun. One suspect, who drops on his knees, puts the weapon on the ground and hands behind his back, did not show any resistance as he is taken into custody by the officers.

The video also shows police trying to resuscitate the victim, who lies motionless on the ground.

While police have yet to release the identities of the suspects and that of the deceased victim, a man can be heard crying “white supremacist” and “right in the f**cking dome” in a video that captured the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Amplify the Voice's view of the scene as gunshots erupt. Someone yells something about "white supremacist," and "right in the fucking dome" Denver, CO pic.twitter.com/bczKtmpfYD — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 10, 2020

The incident unravelled as tensions were running high in the city, which hosted two parallel rallies - 'BLM-Antifa Soup Drive', organized by the Denver Communists, and a right-wing 'Patriot Muster' rally - on Saturday.

