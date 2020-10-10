 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One person killed after shots fired in Denver amid rival BLM & right-wing Patriot rallies, 2 suspects in custody

10 Oct, 2020 23:45
© YouTube / Bianca Zombie
Police in Denver have launched a homicide investigation after one person was shot dead at the site of the duelling right-wing 'Patriot Muster' rally and a Black Lives Matter protest. Two suspects have been apprehended.

Footage has emerged on social media purporting to show the moment a shooter fired his gun at the victim. Right before the single shot rang out, a burst of orange substance, apparently mace, can be seen rising from the scene.

Police, that were deployed en masse to prevent skirmishes between the rival groups, could be seen surrounding the alleged shooter, telling him to drop the gun. One suspect, who drops on his knees, puts the weapon on the ground and hands behind his back, did not show any resistance as he is taken into custody by the officers.

The video also shows police trying to resuscitate the victim, who lies motionless on the ground. 

While police have yet to release the identities of the suspects and that of the deceased victim, a man can be heard crying “white supremacist” and “right in the f**cking dome” in a video that captured the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The incident unravelled as tensions were running high in the city, which hosted two parallel rallies - 'BLM-Antifa Soup Drive', organized by the Denver Communists, and a right-wing 'Patriot Muster' rally - on Saturday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

