‘It was unbelievable’: Trump touts new anti-Covid-19 ‘cure’ Regeneron, vows it’ll be FREE for hospital patients

Donald Trump has extolled the virtues of an antibody drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which he took while treated for Covid-19, saying it should be free for every coronavirus patient in hospitals.

In a video message from the White House on Wednesday, the president admitted to not “feeling so hot” during his four day stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, but claimed he “could’ve stayed at the White House” and only left due to the urging of his doctors.

“Within a short period of time, they gave me Regeneron. It’s called Regeneron,” Trump said, calling the drug the “key” to his recovery.

“It was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now,” he added.

Trump revealed he is approving emergency use authorization of the antibody cocktail to hospitals and “hundreds of thousands of doses” are almost ready to be sent out. The military, according to Trump, will be in charge of the distribution.

He also promised the drug would be free once it’s distributed, which some have already begun questioning the practicality of on social media.

"If you’re in the hospital, and you’re feeling really bad, I think we’re going to work so you get them and you’re going to get them free."

Want to bet he worked out a deal where he has a financial interest in Regeneron? This is a poorly disguised ad."Make it free" means taxpayers (we) foot the bill which means we *will* be paying for it, and if he has a stake in it, Trump, once again, profits off the government. https://t.co/qSlr8K7Rvi — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) October 7, 2020

Trump called the Regeneron cocktail a "cure, " then he said he would make it free without saying how that would even be possible.We basically elected a used car salesman. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 7, 2020

Trump added that he feels the Regeneron drug is a “cure.”

He called catching Covid-19 a “blessing from God” and a “blessing in disguise” thanks to his new focus on the drug.

"I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said ‘let me take it.’ It was my suggestion."

The president also said many companies are in “the final stages” of developing a vaccine, and one could be ready before November 3, but likely won’t be released until after because “politics gets involved.”

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The Regeneron antibody cocktail is still in clinical trials and not widely available to citizens. Trump was given the treatment thanks to a “compassion use” request from his doctors, which allows patients access to experimental drugs to fight life-threatening illnesses.

The president was also treated with antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone.

Regeneron’s stock has already been up since Trump’s hospital stay, and it jumped another three percent shortly after his new comments.

Regeneron’s CEO Leonard Schleifer said “compassion use” requests have skyrocketed since it was revealed the antibody drug was used on the president.

