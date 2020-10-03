 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’ll be back soon!’ Trump says he feels ‘much better’ in VIDEO address from Walter Reed hospital
HomeUSA News

Police violently clash with BLM protesters at anti-Democrat #WalkAway march in DC (VIDEO)

3 Oct, 2020 22:16
Get short URL
Police violently clash with BLM protesters at anti-Democrat #WalkAway march in DC (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Joshua Roberts
At a political march in Washington DC put on by the Walk Away movement, Black Lives Matter counter-protesters clashed with police.

Video from the event shows a violent confrontation between the demonstrators and police. It’s unclear what exactly led to the physical altercations, but the protesters were reportedly trying to disrupt the day’s events using megaphones and sirens.

Police can be seen pushing protesters away, and several of the demonstrators fight back. At least one can be seen hitting an officer before being brought to the ground by several others. Those attending the Walk Away rally, which brought out thousands, begin chanting, “back the blue” as the person who hit an officer is being arrested. 

WARNING: VIDEOS MAY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE 

One BLM protester can be heard screaming, asking why another protester is being arrested. An attendee of the rally answers by saying he was “causing trouble.”

The DC chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement tweeted about the counter-protests on Saturday, calling the Walk Away rally a “white supremacist” event, despite it featuring multiple minority speakers, including commentator David Harris and musician Joy Villa. 

The group warned protesters to take video and pics of the police, but not their “comrades.”

The Unsilent March was hosted by the Walk Away movement, which encourages Democrats to ‘walk away’ from their political party and support more conservative and independent causes. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies