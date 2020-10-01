 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Thought Wallace was biased?’ Trump supporters call out 2nd debate moderator Steve Scully’s Biden links, including an internship

1 Oct, 2020 22:38
Get short URL
‘Thought Wallace was biased?’ Trump supporters call out 2nd debate moderator Steve Scully’s Biden links, including an internship
©  Twitter / @SteveScully
Critics are slamming the Commission on Presidential Debates over upcoming moderator Steve Scully, who previously interned for Joe Biden and has also been pictured with the former vice president.

C-SPAN’s political editor Steve Scully will be moderating the town hall-style debate between Donald Trump and Biden in Miami Florida on October 15, but multiple reports about his past have many concerned about the event.

Scully interned for Biden when he was a senator in Delaware, according to both a biography from the Utah Valley University in 2010 and a 2011 interview

Also on rt.com Stiff competition: Pornhub traffic plummeted during Trump-Biden debate, particularly in swing states

Even more concerning for critics are some of Scully’s past tweets, one of which includes him being pictured with Biden in 2016 at a party. 

“Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash '16,” Scully tweeted along with the photo.

Another tweet shows Scully sharing an article in 2016 arguing against Trump being president “ever.”

“If @SteveScully had any integrity, he’d recuse himself asap,” conservative actor Adam Baldwin tweeted in reaction to reports about Scully’s past. 

“If you thought Chris Wallace was biased, you ain’t seen nothing yet!” Newsmax political correspondent DeAnna Lorraine added.

Previous debate moderator Chris Wallace was already accused of being biased by conservatives, including Trump himself. After Wallace failed to maintain order on Tuesday night and the two candidates devolved into interruptions and bickering, the Commission on Presidential Debates promised “additional structure” for the future events, though both Trump and his campaign had pushed back against changes, with campaign senior advisor Jason Miller even blasting the Commission as biased against Trump and full of “permanent swamp creatures.”

Also on rt.com Calls for Joe Rogan to moderate presidential debate grow STRONGER after Wallace ‘fails to meet the moment’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies