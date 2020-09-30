Calls for Joe Rogan to moderate presidential debate grow STRONGER after Wallace ‘fails to meet the moment’

Chris Wallace’s moderation of the first presidential debate left a lot to be desired, with critics renewing calls for podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan to handle an upcoming event between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.

Minutes after Tuesday night’s debate ended, Rogan’s name was trending on Twitter with supporters saying he could have handled the night’s proceedings far better than Wallace, who struggled on multiple occasions to keep Trump and Biden from bickering and interrupting each other.

“Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace,” Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon wrote in a tweet shared by the president.

Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace. #Debates2020 — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) September 30, 2020

“We could have had Joe Rogan but we got Chris Wallace,” conservative activist Jack Prosobiec added.

If @JoeBiden won’t go on @joerogan to debate @realDonaldTrump then I think the President should go on Joe Rogan anyways just to show Joe Biden how it’s done. #Debates2020 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2020

Joe Rogan definitely should have moderated this debate — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) September 30, 2020

This debate is such a sh*t show. If they’re just going to let Biden avoid questions and lie, then what the hell’s the point of a debate? Biden sounds like a radical leftist “Speak and Say” toy.Joe Rogan should have moderated. #PresidentialDebate2020#PresidentialDebate — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 30, 2020

Many, on both the left and right, accused Wallace of losing control of the debate and going too easy on Biden.

“At times, it appeared as if Chris Wallace were pleading with Trump to respect the forum like a parent would plead with an out-of-control child to behave,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy tweeted, adding that Wallace “failed to meet the moment.”

At times, it appeared as if Chris Wallace were pleading with Trump to respect the forum like a parent would plead with an out-of-control child to behave. https://t.co/tUqIKDpMHvpic.twitter.com/Cx9vO5jjOW — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 30, 2020

“Chris Wallace obviously thinks he is being cool and intelligent when he is only being self-important and smarmy,” conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza added.

Let me let you all in on a little secret. Trump was the strongman in that debate.But I do agree that he actually saved Joe Biden from making bigger gaffes when he got confused.Not as much as Chris Wallace though, who played the role of guardian angel to Biden in times of need — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump is protecting America like Chris Wallace protected Joe Biden tonight. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 30, 2020

This is exactly what Trump wanted, and Chris Wallace allowed too much of it. But there is a message inside the madness: If America doesn’t see what Trump is doing & say no, then this democracy is broken beyond what we already knew. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) September 30, 2020

President Trump crushed his opponent Chris Wallace head to head in the debate. There was also another fellow wandering around muttering to himself. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 30, 2020

Trump himself appeared to believe Wallace was too biased, tweeting out an image of him “vs.” both the Fox News host and Biden shortly after the debate.

Rogan also posted about the debate on Instagram, saying, “You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,’ you need @johnmccarthymma,” referring to the former mixed martial arts referee and current fight commentator.

Rogan previously stated on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ that he would be willing to host a presidential debate if Trump and Biden both came to Austin, Texas (where he now resides) and the event could be four hours long with no breaks.

Trump has stated he would be willing to participate, but many Biden supporters have said such a debate should not happen as Rogan is too supportive of the president – even though he’s criticized him heavily, and did not vote for him in 2016.

A poll released by The Hill-HarrisX found that 69 percent of the 900-plus respondents would be “more likely” to watch a debate if Rogan hosted.

And a Change.org petition calling for a Rogan-moderated debate has gained over 280,000 signatures (of the desired 300,000) in just over two weeks.

