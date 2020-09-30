 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Calls for Joe Rogan to moderate presidential debate grow STRONGER after Wallace ‘fails to meet the moment’

30 Sep, 2020 05:02
Trump tweeting out an image of himself “vs.” both the Fox News host and Biden shortly after the debate. ©  Twitter / @realDonaldTrump
Chris Wallace’s moderation of the first presidential debate left a lot to be desired, with critics renewing calls for podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan to handle an upcoming event between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.

Minutes after Tuesday night’s debate ended, Rogan’s name was trending on Twitter with supporters saying he could have handled the night’s proceedings far better than Wallace, who struggled on multiple occasions to keep Trump and Biden from bickering and interrupting each other.

“Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace,” Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon wrote in a tweet shared by the president.

“We could have had Joe Rogan but we got Chris Wallace,” conservative activist Jack Prosobiec added.

Many, on both the left and right, accused Wallace of losing control of the debate and going too easy on Biden.

“At times, it appeared as if Chris Wallace were pleading with Trump to respect the forum like a parent would plead with an out-of-control child to behave,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy tweeted, adding that Wallace “failed to meet the moment.”

“Chris Wallace obviously thinks he is being cool and intelligent when he is only being self-important and smarmy,” conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza added

Trump himself appeared to believe Wallace was too biased, tweeting out an image of him “vs.” both the Fox News host and Biden shortly after the debate.

Rogan also posted about the debate on Instagram, saying, “You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,’ you need @johnmccarthymma,” referring to the former mixed martial arts referee and current fight commentator. 

Rogan previously stated on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ that he would be willing to host a presidential debate if Trump and Biden both came to Austin, Texas (where he now resides) and the event could be four hours long with no breaks. 

Trump has stated he would be willing to participate, but many Biden supporters have said such a debate should not happen as Rogan is too supportive of the president – even though he’s criticized him heavily, and did not vote for him in 2016.

A poll released by The Hill-HarrisX found that 69 percent of the 900-plus respondents would be “more likely” to watch a debate if Rogan hosted. 

And a Change.org petition calling for a Rogan-moderated debate has gained over 280,000 signatures (of the desired 300,000) in just over two weeks.

