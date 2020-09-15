Twitter lets Democrat PAC push #TrumpIsAPedo after banning videos of Biden as ‘child exploitation’

Accusations that US President Donald Trump and Republicans are the real pedophiles are taking Twitter by storm, even as the platform censors authentic footage of his rival Joe Biden inappropriately touching children.

The hashtag #TrumpIsAPedo was the top political trend in the US on Tuesday, pushed by the Democrat political action committee Meidas Touch. The PAC was established in March to stop Trump’s re-election, and has since been embraced by the online #Resistance and amplified by the platform.

Three million views! Trump just retweeted a response to this video. We are in their heads. Keep retweeting and use the hashtag #TrumpIsAPedo. pic.twitter.com/SrYlbM2ozI — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 15, 2020

Meidas Touch went on to claim“many people are saying” the president is a pedophile, and used the phrase made infamous by House Intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff (D-California) that “the evidence is overwhelming.”

Their evidence appears to be a two-minute video spliced from news reports, claiming a connection between Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide last August while in police custody.

The PAC’s call was quickly embraced by the “Resistance” Twitter as well as by several Hollywood celebrities.

No one has done more for women than Donald Trump, particularly between the ages of 12 - 17. #TrumpIsAPedopic.twitter.com/slIr6csyQP — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 15, 2020

When I was a mere lad, walking 16 miles to school every day, uphill both ways, barefoot, learning of Lincoln and Washington, I dreamed I would grow up to a country where the slogan was hashtag trump is a pedo. #trumpisapedo — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 15, 2020

Actual evidence unsealed this summer in the ongoing proceedings against Epstein’s confederate Ghislaine Maxwell appears to exonerate Trump of any wrongdoing – he famously banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort – and instead implicates former President Bill Clinton.

That has not stopped Meidas Touch from claiming they “find the QRepublican obsession with children truly sick” and surfing the hashtag’s popularity to solicit donations – through the Democrats’ official fundraising platform ActBlue, of course.

Also on rt.com Videos of Biden touching young girls flagged as 'child sexual exploitation' by Twitter despite being official public footage

While allowing the Meidas Touch campaign to trend and attract tens of thousands of shares, Twitter has censored users who try to post official C-SPAN footage of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden inappropriately touching young girls. These videos were labeled as violations of Twitter’s policy against “Child Sexual Exploitation,” and at least one user was locked until he deleted them.

Interestingly, this particular push comes as mainstream media critics have defended the French film ‘Cuties’ – featuring oversexualized, twerking preteens – and Netflix for distributing it in the US.

The online movie platform is run by major Democrat donors, and has signed a multi-million-dollar content deal with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. The Obamas have stayed entirely silent on the film, as has former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, who sits on the board of Netflix.

