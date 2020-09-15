 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitter lets Democrat PAC push #TrumpIsAPedo after banning videos of Biden as ‘child exploitation’

15 Sep, 2020 20:53
(L) MeidasTouch clip showing Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, undated (R) US VP Joe Biden talks with wife of Defense Secretary Ash Carter, February 17, 2015. ©  Twitter/screenshot;  REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Accusations that US President Donald Trump and Republicans are the real pedophiles are taking Twitter by storm, even as the platform censors authentic footage of his rival Joe Biden inappropriately touching children.

The hashtag #TrumpIsAPedo was the top political trend in the US on Tuesday, pushed by the Democrat political action committee Meidas Touch. The PAC was established in March to stop Trump’s re-election, and has since been embraced by the online #Resistance and amplified by the platform.

Meidas Touch went on to claim“many people are saying” the president is a pedophile, and used the phrase made infamous by House Intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff (D-California) that “the evidence is overwhelming.” 

Their evidence appears to be a two-minute video spliced from news reports, claiming a connection between Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide last August while in police custody.

The PAC’s call was quickly embraced by the “Resistance” Twitter as well as by several Hollywood celebrities.

Actual evidence unsealed this summer in the ongoing proceedings against Epstein’s confederate Ghislaine Maxwell appears to exonerate Trump of any wrongdoing – he famously banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort – and instead implicates former President Bill Clinton.

That has not stopped Meidas Touch from claiming they “find the QRepublican obsession with children truly sick” and surfing the hashtag’s popularity to solicit donations – through the Democrats’ official fundraising platform ActBlue, of course. 

Also on rt.com Videos of Biden touching young girls flagged as 'child sexual exploitation' by Twitter despite being official public footage

While allowing the Meidas Touch campaign to trend and attract tens of thousands of shares, Twitter has censored users who try to post official C-SPAN footage of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden inappropriately touching young girls. These videos were labeled as violations of Twitter’s policy against “Child Sexual Exploitation,” and at least one user was locked until he deleted them. 

Interestingly, this particular push comes as mainstream media critics have defended the French film ‘Cuties’ – featuring oversexualized, twerking preteens – and Netflix for distributing it in the US.

The online movie platform is run by major Democrat donors, and has signed a multi-million-dollar content deal with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. The Obamas have stayed entirely silent on the film, as has former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, who sits on the board of Netflix.

