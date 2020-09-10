‘Orwellian in the extreme’: Conservatives slam media for appearing to blame GOP for Dems’ decision to tank Covid-19 relief bill

Conservatives are slamming mainstream media outlets after their almost identical coverage of the Senate Democrats' decision to vote against a coronavirus relief bill appeared to blame Republicans for the “failure.”

After months of negotiations, a coronavirus stimulus package, which included funding for schools and Covid-19 testing, unemployment benefits, and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), was voted down by every Democrat in the Senate on Thursday. The only Republican to join them was Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky).

Needing 60 votes to pass, the bill earned a 52-47 outcome and it’s now unlikely a coronavirus stimulus package will pass before November’s presidential election.

“Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) tweeted.

Also on rt.com Ivanka Trump claims she'll take Covid-19 vaccine live on ‘The View’, says Americans should all ‘trust’ the FDA

Democrats, however, are not the only ones earning the ire of conservatives. Media coverage of Thursday’s vote was quickly highlighted on social media, with many pointing out curious similarities in the way mainstream outlets framed the vote. For instance, instead of reporting that Democrats had opposed or blocked the bill, headlines instead framed the story as Republicans having “failed to advance” the coronavirus relief stimulus.

“‘Journalists’ never fail to advance the liberal agenda,” podcaster and Townhall columnist Derek Hunter tweeted, along with an image from writer Stephen Miller showing tweets from CNBC, the New York Times, and CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ all using similar language.

Both the Times and CNBC pointed to the failure of “Senate Republicans,” instead of just “the Senate.”

"Journalists" never fail to advance the liberal agenda... https://t.co/FN08bZUYii — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 10, 2020

“It’s almost as if they’re all working together to be the marketing arm of the Democrat party. They’re not journalists, they're activists!” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in reaction to another photo, this time gathering tweets from the Times, CNN, MSN, and CNBC Now, with all but CNN saying how “Senate Republicans failed to advance” their bill. One tweeter called the media coverage “Orwellian in the extreme.”

It’s almost as if they’re all working together to be the marketing arm of the Democrat party. They’re not journalists they’re activists! https://t.co/FpzpAmpXYg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2020

Like, whatever your position on the measure, it's Orwellian in the extreme to frame what happened like this. — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 10, 2020

Are you sure? Because most of the press says GOP "failed to advance..." https://t.co/evnoYtrXqC — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 10, 2020

Imagine if sportscasters said, "the three point shot failed to advance" or "the field goal is up, failed to advance". Call this what it is. Democrats blocking relief to small businesses and the American people out of spite for President Trump. https://t.co/jFYriyis5F — Tripp (@RWLooser_III) September 10, 2020

Democrats opposed the relief bill presented by Republicans due to a liability protection plan, which would protect businesses from lawsuits from people who contract Covid-19 on their premises. They also opposed funding for school choice initiatives in the bill. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) described the inclusion of the two provisions as “poison pills” which Republicans knew Democrats would never support in order to guarantee the bill's failure.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!