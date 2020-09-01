 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Social justice warriors pillory GameSpot for National Guard ad; didn’t they hear the military backs Biden now?

1 Sep, 2020 23:57
Get short URL
Social justice warriors pillory GameSpot for National Guard ad; didn’t they hear the military backs Biden now?
An Army National Guard sergeant talking about video games was unacceptable to some people online ©  Twitter/screenshot
Progressive-minded social justice gamers are up in arms over the videogame website GameSpot’s ad partnership with the Army National Guard, apparently unaware the military is supposed to be on “their” side in the upcoming election.

Woke videogamer Twitter melted down on Tuesday over two tweets by GameSpot – not to be confused with the retailer GameStop – in which an Army National Guard sergeant talks about upcoming games, followed by a link to their esports page. 

After dozens of people complained about the video being “super awkward” and a “bad look,” the site deleted both tweets in less than an hour.

One blue checkmark went so far to dub the ad “gross” and a “disgusting betrayal” of the journalists who worked hard to make GameSpot “a brand worth advertising with in the first place.”

One of the reviews editors at GameSpot agreed, calling it “reprehensible.” 

Apparently, the woke gamer community was disgusted because when they see National Guard they think of it being used to suppress riots. One popular tweet simply linked to the Wikipedia article about the 1970 Kent State shooting of unarmed student protesters against the Vietnam War. 

Another argued that the ad shows the “the extent to which video games are intertwined with us imperialism and warfare not just in their worldview but materially, systemically...”

These reactions were largely in line with revelations by social justice activists earlier this summer about the Army’s esports team advertising on Twitch. One progressive activist’s crusade to get them deplatformed ended with the Army in full retreat suspending esports operations until 2021. 

Also on rt.com Hey US Army, nothing shows ‘full spectrum dominance’ like FLEEING Twitch pursued by the woke brigades!

While the woke gamers – many with Black Lives Matter in their names or bios – may regard the mere existence of the National Guard or the US military as offensive, the irony is that the latest polls show the troops actually backing Democrat nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

Of the active-duty service members surveyed by the newspaper Military Times, 41 percent said they would vote for Biden and only 37 backed Trump. The incumbent had only a 25 percent favorable rating, to 42 percent very unfavorable – and that’s with only 16 percent of those polled identifying as Democrats.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies