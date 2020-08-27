 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Skulduggery’: Pelosi says Biden should NOT ‘dignify’ Trump with a debate as president ‘disrespects’ office

27 Aug, 2020 17:39
Get short URL
‘Skulduggery’: Pelosi says Biden should NOT ‘dignify’ Trump with a debate as president ‘disrespects’ office
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), file photo. ©  REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, thinks her party’s nominee Joe Biden shouldn’t dignify President Donald Trump with a debate, because he disrespects the office and has engaged in “skulduggery” during the current election.

“I don’t think there should be any debates,” Pelosi (D-California) told reporters on Thursday. “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency.”

Debates should not be about “skulduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process,” Pelosi said, using an archaic term for underhanded behavior or trickery.

“Why else would he try to undermine the elections in the manner in which he is doing?” she added, presumably reasserting her claim from last week that Trump and the Republicans were “enemies of the state” for opposing universal voting by mail and allegedly “defunding” the US Postal Service.

Also on rt.com Pelosi calls Trump & Republicans ‘enemies of the state’ in diatribe about elections and postal service

She also said that Trump would “probably” act in a way that is “beneath the dignity” of the presidency, adding that he “does that every day.” As an example, she cited his “stalking” of Hillary Clinton during one of the debates in 2016.

Pelosi isn’t exactly a stranger to disrespectful gestures, from sarcastic clapping to ripping up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech this year. Though she insisted that Biden’s campaign does not share her position on the debates, her remarks were quickly interpreted as running interference for Biden by conservatives convinced the former vice president is either unwilling or unable to face Trump on the stage.

Others saw it as a way to “manage expectations” for Biden ahead of the debates, so no matter how he does the friendly media could still praise him.

One reporter even pulled up a thread of all the times Democrats and their media sympathizers denounced not having debates as a Republican conspiracy theory.

Biden managed to deliver his speech at last week’s Democratic convention without any verbal or physical gaffes, unlike every unscripted online appearance he has made from the basement of his Delaware home over the summer.

Trump has repeatedly insinuated that the 77-year-old’s mental acuity isn’t what it used to be, and on Wednesday said both he and Biden should be tested for drugs before the debates. Even some of Biden’s senior advisers have argued he was better off staying in the basement and not engaging with the general public.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies