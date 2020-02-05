 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweet revenge? WATCH Pelosi tear up Trump's State of the Union speech after he snubs handshake

5 Feb, 2020 04:05
Sweet revenge? WATCH Pelosi tear up Trump's State of the Union speech after he snubs handshake
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up President Donald Trump's speech following his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in Washington, DC, February 4, 2020. ©  Reuters / Joshua Roberts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s SOTU speech after fuming through the well-applauded yearly address. The gesture was met with cheers and jeers, divided along the usual partisan lines.

Pelosi looked barely able to contain her rage as she tore up what the White House has confirmed was Trump’s 78-minute speech. While her supporters cheered the gesture of defiance - those who saw it, at least, and weren’t boycotting the speech entirely - Republicans were appalled.

The Democratic leader seemed consciously determined to one-up her 2019 performance, in which she deliberately clapped in the president’s face following another lengthy but well-applauded speech.

Trump had managed to get his own spiteful digs in, dodging a handshake with his chief nemesis as the proceedings commenced. However, the official White House Twitter account took a dim view of Pelosi’s move, interpreting it as a monumental act of disrespect toward those honored in the president’s speech.

The president was seen to mouth the words “thank you” as Pelosi put the torn-up papers aside, though it wasn’t clear if he was sarcastically thanking her or directing his gratitude elsewhere.

The anti-Trump contingent on social media was unsurprisingly delighted, and GIFs of the scene immediately proliferated.

But the president’s allies thought she had gone too far.

Other observers were more generally skeptical of the whole pro-wrestling-like feud.

