Sweet revenge? WATCH Pelosi tear up Trump's State of the Union speech after he snubs handshake

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s SOTU speech after fuming through the well-applauded yearly address. The gesture was met with cheers and jeers, divided along the usual partisan lines.

Pelosi looked barely able to contain her rage as she tore up what the White House has confirmed was Trump’s 78-minute speech. While her supporters cheered the gesture of defiance - those who saw it, at least, and weren’t boycotting the speech entirely - Republicans were appalled.

The Democratic leader seemed consciously determined to one-up her 2019 performance, in which she deliberately clapped in the president’s face following another lengthy but well-applauded speech.

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.A service member's reunion with his family.That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Trump had managed to get his own spiteful digs in, dodging a handshake with his chief nemesis as the proceedings commenced. However, the official White House Twitter account took a dim view of Pelosi’s move, interpreting it as a monumental act of disrespect toward those honored in the president’s speech.

The president was seen to mouth the words “thank you” as Pelosi put the torn-up papers aside, though it wasn’t clear if he was sarcastically thanking her or directing his gratitude elsewhere.

The anti-Trump contingent on social media was unsurprisingly delighted, and GIFs of the scene immediately proliferated.

By theatrically ripping into Trump's speech at the most dramatic moment possible, Nancy Pelosi beat Trump at his own game. Nobody is talking about anything he said right now. #SOTU — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 5, 2020

Yes! @SpeakerPelosi is a hero! An iconic leader whose legacy will stand the test of time pic.twitter.com/KtwxJpl47A — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 5, 2020

"See this speech? It barely lasted 90 minutes. But your impeachment? It will last... FOREVER". - Queen Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/awudjOm0IX — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) February 5, 2020

But the president’s allies thought she had gone too far.

Nancy Pelosi's mental breakdown in ripping speech reminded of Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield's ear off. Historically low mark for any American politician. She disgraced herself, the House, & her party. And she probably hates baseball, apple pie, and country music! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi...Scowled,Refused to clap for America,Ripped up a speech that sought to bring the nation together,And AMERICA TOOK NOTICE!Her hatred for @realDonaldTrump has blinded her to the repulsive nature of her smug, elitist behavior. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 5, 2020

Other observers were more generally skeptical of the whole pro-wrestling-like feud.

Ok, but then why did she applaud for parts of it? https://t.co/dQDrx2GGWT — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) February 5, 2020

The next Super Bowl half time show should just be Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump speeches — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) February 5, 2020

