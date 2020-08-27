 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Critics call for ‘murder apologist’ Tucker Carlson to be fired after he says govt failure to tame violence caused Kenosha shooting

27 Aug, 2020 05:21
Get short URL
Critics call for ‘murder apologist’ Tucker Carlson to be fired after he says govt failure to tame violence caused Kenosha shooting
Men scuffle shortly before a fatal shooting during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25, 2020, ©  Reuters / Brendan Gutenschwager
Fox host Tucker Carlson kicked off an angry backlash after saying authorities were to blame for days of violent unrest in Wisconsin, which critics took as a defense of the vigilante gunman who shot two people dead on Tuesday.

Carlson’s segment on the ongoing protests and rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Wednesday night largely took aim at state and local officials, arguing that those in positions of power were to blame for a spike in violence after leaving city residents to cope with the unrest on their own.

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” he said. “People in charge from the governor of Wisconsin on down refused to enforce the law, they stood back and they watched Kenosha burn.”

So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?

The segment came one day after 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three individuals on Tuesday night amid ongoing protests, leaving two dead. Several graphic videos of the incident have emerged online, some showing the teen being chased by a number of armed demonstrators, however the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Also on rt.com 17-year-old arrested and charged after 2 killed during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin

While Carlson maintained that only a court could decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense – calling the shootings “murder” in the meantime – detractors have piled condemnation on the Fox host. Many appeared to interpret Carlson’s comments as a full-throated endorsement of the vigilante shooter, some deeming him a “white supremacist.”

“The first ten minutes of tonight's Tucker Carlson Tonight are the closest thing I think I've ever seen to pure, unfiltered fascism in American public life. Going out to the largest cable news audience ever,”tweeted Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at progressive outlet Media Matters.

Media outlets from the Huffington Post to the Daily Beast and the Guardian were soon reporting as flat fact that Carlson’s comments were a ‘defense’ and ‘justification’ of Rittenhouse’s actions, while critics sent #FireTuckerCarlson into the trends on Twitter – some compiling a list of the pundit’s advertisers in a bid to see him ‘canceled.’

Some netizens weighed in to clarify the points advanced in Carlson’s Wednesday segment, however, noting that he never offered a defense of the shooting, but rather criticized authorities for failing to protect the city from violence and destruction.

“Tucker Carlson didn't defend the Kyle kid, he made a comment on the unrest and posed a question asking if we were surprised. Grow up and start doing real journalism,” one user wrote, addressing the Guardian, which headlined its story ‘Tucker Carlson defends actions of teen charged in killings of Kenosha protesters.’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies