17-year-old arrested and charged after two killed during Kenosha, Wisconsin riots

26 Aug, 2020 18:14
An Illinois teen has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting of three protesters — two fatal — amid the ongoing riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Alleged militia member Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in his home state.

Rittenhouse was accused of fleeing Wisconsin “with intent to avoid prosecution” for the shooting. A public defender has been assigned to Rittenhouse's case. 

Rittenhouse is described as a "fugitive from justice" in public court documents obtained by The Daily Dot.

While two were fatally shot during the third night of violent rioting in Kenosha, a third victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the exact circumstances of the shooting remain murky, with some witnesses insisting Rittenhouse was a white supremacist and others claiming he was there to protect property. 

Protests erupted in Kenosha on Sunday night after police shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed. The demonstrations have continued nightly since, often descending into violence.

Video footage of the shootings quickly emerged on social media on Tuesday night. One video showed a person shot in the head outside a car dealership. When other rioters pursued the shooter, he fired again, hitting two more people.

