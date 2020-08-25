Vehicles & stores on fire, protesters with guns: Kenosha rioters defy curfew for 2nd night in wake of police shooting (VIDEOS)

Another night of rioting and vandalism has rocked Kenosha, Wisconsin, with protesters seen setting stores and cars ablaze and clashing with the National Guard and police, who used crowd control weapons against violent rioters.

Neither the deployment of the National Guard, nor the curfew that took effect at 8 pm on Monday evening deterred protesters, some of them toting guns, from taking to the streets of Kenosha for the second night in a row.

HOLY SH*#: while interviewing this #BLM rioter in Kinosha he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point pic.twitter.com/hjQqO9Ccbb — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

KENOSHA: a protester brandishes a side arm and rifle at the lead of the group pic.twitter.com/uGcCJjjXZ6 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

The unrest was sparked by the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a black man, by police on Sunday. Blake was shot seven times from behind and is now being treated in the hospital for his injuries. The showdown between Blake and the officers, said to be over a domestic violence incident, was caught on a cellphone camera, with the footage triggering mass protests in the city which have quickly spiraled into riots, looting and vandalism.

On Monday evening, protesters set out marching toward the courthouse, protected by lines of officers clad in full riot gear. It did not take long before they began hurling objects at police, who moved to clear out the crowd with control munitions, including rubber bullets and tear gas, forcing those gathered to scatter.

The crowd retreated after crowd control munitions were deployed pic.twitter.com/zsIWMTFrcz — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Correct: APC’s just rolled up and started to deploy tear gas at the crowd(Thanks for the terminology, I’m a newbie 😅) pic.twitter.com/VHRRq1KdJV — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Just like the previous night, the unrest was accompanied by vandalism, with protesters filmed setting fire to garbage trucks parked near the courthouse.

Another video shows a man throwing a Molotov cocktail into a truck, which caught fire within seconds. Blaze TV reporter Elijah Shaffer, who filmed the arson attempt, tweeted that the same man had also destroyed another dump truck moments earlier.

BREAKING: arson caught on camera as #BLM rioter lights a city dump truck on fire using a Molotov cocktail He had several failed attempts to ignite the vehicle, though he successfully destroyed a nearby truck a few minute earlier National guard are now here in #Kinoshapic.twitter.com/vbGaa8xlkL — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

A fire has also broken out at a Department of Corrections facility in the city.

Mob starts fire at Department of Corrections building #Kenoshapic.twitter.com/KMLbeDst3M — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020

After damaging public city property, protesters turned their anger to private businesses, with another video showing them trashing vehicles at a car dealership.

BREAKING: #BLM rioters are destroying another car dealership in Kinosha pic.twitter.com/f5Z0ov6r1H — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

The vandals have torched several other businesses, including a furniture store, and have torn down street lights.

Rioters have set fire to the cars in the lot that survived last night’s blaze and have torn down street lights. pic.twitter.com/wYEn6VYt75 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Infernal fires are raging in Kenosha as a riot has begun to unfold in the city. #KenoshaProtests#kenosha#KenoshaRiotspic.twitter.com/R82YO6CMjr — Chicago Critter (@ChicagoCritter) August 25, 2020

The violent BLM mob has set fire to a furniture store in Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/QqrWSUKlvB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

The first night of mayhem on Monday has left scores of cars scorched and businesses ransacked, prompting Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to call in National Guard troops to quell the violence.

KENOSHA: this is the aftermath of #BLM riots in Wisconsin last night This is (was) someone’s businessThis is more than just property destroyed This is someone’s life, dreams, & future stolen from themThis is pure evil!EXTENDED WALK-THROUGH 👇🏼https://t.co/ZxWkjWea9cpic.twitter.com/qa9nwzDDcs — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 24, 2020

