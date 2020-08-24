 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Emergency curfew’ declared in Kenosha, Wisconsin after VIDEO of police shooting black man in the back triggers protests

24 Aug, 2020 05:10
©  Twitter
The County of Kenosha has declared an ‘emergency curfew’, urging the public to get off the streets “for their safety,” after a viral video of yet another police shooting of a black man sparked heated protests. 

The incident happened at around 5pm when the officers responding to a “domestic incident” shot the man multiple times, sending him to a hospital in a serious condition. In the wake of the incident, dozens of locals poured into the streets of Wisconsin town on Sunday night.

In a viral video, said to show the incident, a man can be seen walking towards a car followed by two cops when one of them opens fire the man opens the car door. 

The shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, but so far no official explanation was given by the police as to what led to the deadly use of force.

