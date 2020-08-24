‘Emergency curfew’ declared in Kenosha, Wisconsin after VIDEO of police shooting black man in the back triggers protests

The County of Kenosha has declared an ‘emergency curfew’, urging the public to get off the streets “for their safety,” after a viral video of yet another police shooting of a black man sparked heated protests.

The incident happened at around 5pm when the officers responding to a “domestic incident” shot the man multiple times, sending him to a hospital in a serious condition. In the wake of the incident, dozens of locals poured into the streets of Wisconsin town on Sunday night.

In a viral video, said to show the incident, a man can be seen walking towards a car followed by two cops when one of them opens fire the man opens the car door.

Look wtf happened in kenosha !!! WHAT IS GOING ON 🙏🤦🏽‍♂️ police brutality is REAL pic.twitter.com/RRxncCLy8e — Midwest Exposer (@hutchguwop) August 24, 2020

The shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, but so far no official explanation was given by the police as to what led to the deadly use of force.

No one is waiting for details. Protesters in Kenosha face off against police. pic.twitter.com/oPssphMvOY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

