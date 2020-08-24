‘Don’t believe a word he utters’: Democrats trot out ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as RNC counter-programming

A Democrat super-PAC is airing ads during the Republican National Convention featuring Michael Cohen, once a personal lawyer to President Donald Trump and now a Resistance darling eager to slate his former boss.

Trump “can’t be trusted” and Americans “shouldn't believe a word he utters,” Cohen tells in a short video clip that appeared Monday evening.

NEW: Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen teams up with Democrat PAC, releases ad that will air during the #RNCConvention2020pic.twitter.com/lQZ5VlMm4G — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2020

“Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment,” he says. “Myself included.”

As he says that, the images of General Michael Flynn – Trump’s first national security adviser – and ex-strategist Steve Bannon flash on the screen. Bannon is currently under investigation for alleged embezzlement of funds in a private border wall scheme Trump denounced, while Flynn is still being dragged through the courts despite overwhelming evidence the FBI had framed him for a nonexistent crime.

In a puff piece on the ad blitz, CNN reporter Dan Merica noted that Cohen is “aware that most Democrats [sic] find him contemptible and untrustworthy.”

Cohen, aware that most Democrats find him contemptible and untrustworthy, ends the video with an ask to those skeptics: "You don't have to like me. But please, listen to me." Our story on the @American_Bridge campaign: https://t.co/m61SMVaK5Vhttps://t.co/pQT5Co6DSp — Dan Merica (@merica) August 24, 2020

The ads seem targeted at Republicans, however, amid a major push by Democrats to embrace almost any GOP defectors. They were produced by American Bridge, a PAC run by David Brock, the notorious Democrat political operative with close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton. They are intended to “get under Trump’s skin,” according to CNN.

Trump’s campaign doesn’t seem too concerned. “If you believe anything Michael Cohen says, I have a basement in Delaware to sell you,” campaign spokesman Matt Wolking said, referring to the preferred location of Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

Cohen ended up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘Russiagate’ dragnet after accusations by porn actress Stormy Daniels that he personally paid her hush money to cover up an affair she allegedly had with Trump – which he denies – ahead of the 2016 election.

After the FBI raided his office and confiscated his files, Cohen made a plea deal and was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison for tax evasion, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. He has reinvented himself since as an anti-Trump activist, penning a memoir literally titled “Disloyal.”

