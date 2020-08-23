 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH ‘Give ‘Em Hell’ protesters smash windows & set fires across Denver, try to breach Colorado State Capitol fence

23 Aug, 2020 05:03
WATCH ‘Give ‘Em Hell’ protesters smash windows & set fires across Denver, try to breach Colorado State Capitol fence
Dozens of anti-police protesters have been swarming around downtown Denver, Colorado, setting fires and smashing windows, with authorities seemingly struggling to contain the hit-and-run violence.

Police officers in riot gear were seen guarding the Denver Police Department on Saturday night, but elsewhere across downtown local reporters described “ugly scenes” of arsons and vandalism. 

Police conducted eight arrests as smaller groups of rioters have been running rampant, apparently using guerilla tactics and largely avoiding direct clashes, but throwing fireworks and other projectiles at the officers.

The chaos follows a public callout to ‘Give ‘Em Hell’, shared on social media over the past week, urging for an “an action and demonstration in the wake of the city council decision to deprive the people of Denver the right to shape their community and vote to abolish the police.”

