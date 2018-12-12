Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison for crimes incl hush-money payments

Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Trump, has been sentenced to three years in jail for crimes including lying to Congress and facilitating hush-money payments to two women who had affairs with Trump.

Cohen told a federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday that he had been “living in a personal and mental incarceration” since he agreed to work for Trump. He said that Trump had directed him to make the payments to the women, one of whom was porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen pleaded guilty last month to making false statements to Congress regarding a 2016 plan by then-candidate Trump to build a Trump Tower property in Moscow, Russia. He was sentenced for these statements on Wednesday, along with older tax and bank fraud charges he had pleaded guilty to in August.

“I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to,” Cohen told Judge William Pauley. “The personal ones to me and those involving the president of the United States of America.”

“It was my job to cover up his dirty deeds,” Cohen added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW