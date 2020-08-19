 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hillary Clinton ‘invites’ Twitter to wish Bill happy a birthday in a post closed for comments, still can’t escape Epstein pics

19 Aug, 2020 20:16
File photo © REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Limiting the comments to subscribe-only didn’t save Hillary Clinton from a flurry of Epstein pictures after she invited Twitter to wish her former-president husband Bill a happy birthday.

“Join me in wishing this young man a happy birthday,” Clinton tweeted on Wednesday, along with an old college photo of the political power couple.

It would seem that the former secretary of state was speaking directly and only to the 850 accounts she was following, as nobody else was permitted to comment under her post via the site’s new privacy feature.

As only the people Clinton was following could reply, the general Twitter populace had to find a workaround to join the discourse – which was easily done by retweeting the birthday greetings themselves and adding their comment.

It would appear that many Twitter users actually did not want to wish Bill a happy seventy-fourth birthday. Instead, they brought up allegations surrounding his personal friendship with the late financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Some people, however, wanted to send Bill a heartfelt birthday message, but were unable to post a reply to Hillary’s tweet due to the restricted responses.

Bill’s birthday happens to fall after a bombshell report by the Daily Mail, who on Tuesday published previously unreleased pictures of him apparently getting a shoulder rub from one of Epstein’s alleged victims. The former president was addressing the Democratic National Convention the same day as the images were published.

