‘Can’t make this up’: Photos of Bill Clinton being MASSAGED by Epstein ‘sex slave’ surfaces just in time for Dem convention speech

As if it weren't awkward enough for the party that bills itself as defender of women to feature Bill Clinton at its convention, photos of the ex-president with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims surfaced on the day of his speech.

The UK’s Daily Mail published exclusive pictures Tuesday showing Clinton receiving a massage in 2002 from 22-year-old Chauntae Davies, who allegedly was raped by billionaire Epstein repeatedly over a period of four years. The massage occurred while Clinton, along with actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, flew with Epstein on the pedophile's infamous private jet, nicknamed the Lolita Express, on a humanitarian trip to Africa.

According to the newspaper, Clinton complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on the plane. During a fueling stop at a small airport in Portugal, Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell urged Davies to give the former president a massage. Clinton, who was 56 at the time, then allegedly said to Davies, "Would you mind giving it a crack?" The photos show Davies massaging Clinton's neck and shoulders as he leans back in his seat at what looks to be a small airport lounge.

Davies, who worked for Epstein as a masseuse, said Clinton was a "perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him."

Nevertheless, the images serve as an untimely reminder of the many sexual misconduct allegations made against Clinton during his years in politics and of his relationship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who allegedly killed himself last year at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

A Clinton spokesman has said the former president knew nothing about Epstein's crimes and flew on the financier's jet only four times, but flight logs showed that he traveled on the plane dozens of times in 2002 and 2003. Davies and other alleged victims said in a 2020 Netflix documentary on Epstein that he had secret surveillance cameras at his properties to gather blackmail-worthy dirt on his powerful friends.

"The question is, why were they taking pictures of Bill Clinton receiving a massage?" UK journalist Paul Joseph Watson said Tuesday on Twitter. "And we already know the answer."

The Daily Mail didn't say where it obtained the exclusive photos. Maxwell is currently in jail in New York awaiting trial on charges that she facilitated Epstein's abuse of girls as young as 14.

Other Twitter users suggested that far more incriminating pictures are being held back. "Epstein took pics and videos of everything, and the FBI has it all," one said. Another said, "If they took pictures of this, there are most definitely worse things recorded just waiting to come out against people."

Others said Clinton should be kept away from the Democratic National Convention, including one who tweeted, "Bruh, no way they can let this man speak tonight." Another said, "And this guy is headlining the DNC tonight. Can't make this up."

