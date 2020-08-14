James Woods earns hateful backlash after Trump retweet, calling him ‘last stand’ for America

Thousands were triggered by a message from actor James Woods calling Donald Trump America’s “last stand.” After the president himself got involved, critics were especially outraged.

“This is our last stand, folks. And here’s your last defender. If they take him down, America is gone forever. Vote for @realDonaldTrump like your life depends on it,” the ‘Videodrome’ actor tweeted this week along with an image of Trump in the Oval Office.

Trump himself responded to the message on Friday, tweeting, “Thank you James. Sadly, you are 100% correct!!!”

Thank you James. Sadly, you are 100% correct!!! https://t.co/tk9k4SJxTa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Hearing an entertainer espouse conservative politics is not nearly as common as hearing them align themselves with liberal causes, so despite Woods being outspoken for years about his support for Trump, he found himself trending on Twitter and being attacked by critics of the president, some of whom were openly wishing his death would have been what inspired his name to start trending.

James woods is trending and he’s not dead. pic.twitter.com/Ingw3DOWsg — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@AtHomeInBk) August 14, 2020

Everyone calm down, James Woods is not trending because he was found dead of an apparent overdose. Maybe next time we’ll be lucky. — George Boboo (@BobooTobian) August 14, 2020

Others took to accusing him of being a “white supremacist,” though providing no real evidence of racism.

“I never thought James Woods was a very good actor. But he's actually pretty convincing as an over the top white supremacist who will stop at nothing to get an imbecilic president re-elected,” author Brian O’Sullivan tweeted.

I translated the James Woods tweet. pic.twitter.com/GZWThnceEW — Jesse Mechanic (@JMechanic) August 14, 2020

I see James Woods is trending and he blocked me when I asked if he felt safe sending his girlfriend back to middle school during the pandemic so I am assuming he is trending for something horrible. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 14, 2020

James Woods sucks, pass it on #JamesWoodsSucks — Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) August 14, 2020

Woods, best known for roles in films like ‘Casino’ and ‘Hercules,’ has claimed since becoming more politically vocal, he has been “blacklisted” within Hollywood and acting opportunities have dried up, despite being a two-time Academy Award nominee.

I recommend this interview highly. I, too, was blacklisted by that individual at #HFPA after nine Golden Globe nominations. During a press junket with HFPA, he asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president. Never nominated again. https://t.co/fnAX5GM4Io — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 22, 2018

The actor has mostly done voice work since 2013, which marked his last major studio-backed live action picture in ‘White House Down.’ He also starred in the popular Showtime series ‘Ray Donovan’ that year. Since then, he’s done sporadic voice work and cameoed as himself on both ‘Family Guy’ and ‘Dice.’ 2013 also happened to be when Woods became more open about his disappointment in former President Barack Obama.

Other conservative artists have similarly been open about their politics stifling career opportunities and leading to a major backlash.

